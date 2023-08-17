In the first two days of match play at the U.S. Amateur, Nick Dunlap has established himself as a giant slayer.

After beating Gordon Sargent — the United States’ No. 1 ranked amateur — in Wednesday’s Round of 64, Dunlap turned around and beat two more elite golfers on Thursday. He beat Colorado native Connor Jones in the Round of 32 before defeating Utah’s Bowen Mauss in the Round of 16.

“I played great,” Dunlap said. “I struck it really solid. That’s kind of my goal on a windy day like today because it’s not going to move too much. Hit some fairways, hit some greens.”

Dunlap, an incoming sophomore at Alabama, couldn’t have drawn up a better start to his first match.

He birdied three of the first four holes and parred the other. On all of those, Dunlap beat Jones, giving him a 4-up lead through four.

Dunlap, though, hit a mid-round lull. Jones won three of four holes to begin the back nine, shrinking Dunlap’s lead to 1-up.

“It was a little frustrating,” Dunlap said.

He caught fire again to end the round, winning holes 14 through 16 to win 4 and 2.

Dunlap then faced the tournament’s youngest remaining player in Mauss, a 16 year-old from Utah. And once again, Dunlap started well.

The 19-year-old was 4-up after the front nine.

But once again, Dunlap saw his lead slide. Mauss eagled hole 11 before beating Dunlap on hole 12 to make Dunlap’s lead just 2-up.

Dunlap then closed his Round of 16 match like he did earlier in the day: He beat Mauss on three holes in a row to clinch a 5 and 3 win.

“They’re allowed to make eagles; they’re allowed to hit good shots,” Dunlap said. “You just have to fend them off when they do.”

Dunlap’s success at Cherry Hills stems from success earlier in the summer.

Dunlap won the Northeast Amateur Invitational in June before winning the North and South Amateur Championship in July. Before that, Dunlap capped off an impressive freshman campaign at Alabama with an 11th-place individual finish at the NCAA Championships.

Ranked No. 9 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Dunlap’s success with the long ball has allowed him to be consistently competitive.

“I’ve been driving really well going into this week,” Dunlap said. “I’ve made sure I’m leaving it in the right spots around the greens.”

There has been a storyline in each of Dunlap’s matches thus far.

He beat the No. 1 rank. Then he beat the local kid. And then he took down the youngest remaining golfer.

Next? The Iron Bowl.

Dunlap will battle Auburn signee Jackson Koivun in the quarterfinals.

After three impressive wins, Dunlap realizes there might be a target on his back — and he’s OK with that.

“If there is, there is,” Dunlap said. “I’m just going to try to do me. Me and my caddy have a good game plan for this place.”