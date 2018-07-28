Perhaps the biggest no-no in air hockey: Do not place the mallet on the top of the puck and move it around.
Arcade air hockey players do that.
Not professionals.
And this weekend, the Chapel Hills Mall has been filled with players who take the sport seriously, with some who practice hours every day on their own air hockey table — which can cost up to thousands of dollars. Participants from 10 states and Singapore are competing in the annual Air Hockey Players Association world championships, affiliated with the Rocky Mountain State Games.
They come equipped with their own mallets. Some are dressed in shorts and T-shirts, so they can move around better. They scream and yell when things aren’t going their way. They sweat, they fist pump, they congratulate their opponent.
They know all the rules and come up with strategies, and those are some of the things that separate them from someone who plays the games with quarters. A true air hockey competitor, for example, doesn’t hold the mallet at the top; they place their hand around the rim to create more movement in the wrists and arms.
“This is more than an arcade game,” said Colin Cummings, 19. “This is a professional sport.”
And he should know. In 2015, he became the youngest air hockey world champion, at age 17, after beating Billy Stubbs, 40, who had more than two decades of experience. Since then, Cummings has won the world title three other times.
Saturday was the start of the singles competition, which attracted more than 50 players. It was broken down into two categories. On Friday, qualifiers were held to determine the top 32 players to compete in the professional tournament, and then the next 22 fell into the expert level.
The singles competition continues Sunday with the championship match expected to take place about 5 p.m. An amateur competition starts at noon at the mall. It costs $10 to join.
Many of the players take the game of air hockey seriously.
“You just practice and practice, as much as you can,” said Chris Lee, a Coloradan who founded the AHPA with Houstonian Brian Accrocco. “Some people work, some people study film of past players.”
And Cummings is one of them. He was introduced to the sport eight years ago, when his family moved across the street from a professional air hockey player. Cummings said he wasn’t very good, but eventually he got better and better. He won an air hockey competition against his best friend, and soon after that he bought an air hockey table.
Nowadays, he’s a household name in the air hockey world. CNN produced a report on him, saying he was the youngest to win the world title.
Besides winning every tournament he competes in, Cummings tries to break down the perception that air hockey is not a sport. He grew up studying the best, the same way Michael Jordan did with his opponents.
“I watched videos of the best air hockey players,” he said, “taking the different parts of each player’s game and molding it into my own strategies, to the way I play.”