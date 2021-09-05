The season’s first win for Zion Kelly occurred moments before the first defensive snap of the season for Air Force.
That’s when the cornerback ran onto the field with the starting unit, officially closing a competitive fall camp as a member of the top 11 on defense.
“Just being able to come out here for my first real start at corner, it was honestly a dream come true,” said Kelly, who was one of nine Falcons making their first career starts Saturday. “Couldn’t get any better than this.”
Kelly then led the Falcons with six tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage during a 35-14 season-opening victory over Lafayette.
The competition for Kelly’s cornerback spot has been fierce, yet he held the spot wire-to-wire in camp. With Tre Bugg, a three-year starter, entrenched on the other side, it was the junior Kelly who had to fend off challenges from James Jones IV, Eian Castanguay, David Eure and Michael Mack II. The position is so deep that coach Troy Calhoun placed all six cornerbacks on the two-deep depth chart released last week.
“It’s very competitive in the DB room,” Kelly said when asked what allowed him to emerge out of the pack as the starter. “I think a lot of it was just coming into film, coming into practice and making those little corrections and not doing the same stuff over and over and over. Credit to the guys in the room. You have to bring it every day.”
A native of Greenville, S.C. — a state not generally a recruiting hotbed for Air Force — Kelly said he found his way to Air Force after meeting former Falcons assistant Chip Vaught (now with the New York Jets) at a camp on the East Coast.
They kept in contact and Kelly, who felt he was overlooked as a recruit, signed in February 2019. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Kelly was attracted by the Division I offer as well as a chance to potentially attend law school free of charge.
And as luck would have it, he entered the starting lineup the week before the closest scheduled game to his hometown — this week’s showdown at Navy.
“It’s very exciting. Being able to go back to the East Coast in the first place is exciting, but also having it be on 9/11 and having the history behind that, there’s so much more to the atmosphere and everything,” Kelly said. “It’s one of those games you live for, really.”
Note
ESPN's "GameDay" crew is headed to Ames, Iowa, this week for a matchup between Iowa and Iowa State and not to Annapolis, Md., for the Air Force vs. Navy game on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. The Annapolis Capital Gazette had reported ESPN booked a block of hotel rooms in the city for next week, leading to speculation that the popular pregame show would broadcast from the Naval Academy. Those rooms are still booked, the Capital Gazette reported, but the show is headed elsewhere