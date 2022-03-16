When Wyatt Hendrickson makes up his mind, all alternatives are cast aside.
Early in high school, concussions forced him to give up football. He threw himself into wrestling.
When Air Force recruited him late in his sophomore season, he committed months later. He stuck with it even as he rose to the No. 2 national prep ranking in his weight class and major programs kept knocking on his door.
Per academy policy, he cannot be married as a cadet. But he and fiancé, Carlye Anderson, are already planning a wedding for the summer of 2024 — just after graduation.
And as Hendrickson evaluates his chances at the NCAA Wrestling Championships this week, where the heavyweight enters as the No. 5 seed after an unbeaten season that saw him claim the Falcons’ first Big 12 title, well, why consider any other alternative?
I’m going there to win it,” said Hendrickson, whose confidence, perfectly erect posture and sheer size — starting with tree-trunk legs that support his 245-pound frame — create an attention-grabbing aura.
Air Force had never sent a wrestler to the finals in the Big 12 Championships in the seven years since the six remaining programs in the Western Wrestling Conference were absorbed by the league. Hendrickson, who had finished third in 2021 as a freshman, pinned two of his opponents and beat the other two by the combined score of 27-11 to win the title and take the Most Outstanding Performer at the event held earlier this month in Tulsa, Okla.
Hendrickson leads the nation with 16 wins by fall this season. This past summer he won the UWW Junior Nationals to qualify for Team USA at the UWW Junior World Championships in Russia, where he finished fifth.
“He’s just really explosive,” Air Force coach Sam Barber said. “He’s really powerful. He wrestles at a really hard pace. He loves to go out and compete. He really, truly loves to compete.
“He doesn’t have the same apprehension or fear that a lot of guys have.”
That personality trait that has placed Hendrickson among the best wrestlers in the nation also played a key role in bringing him to the academy.
Though he had wrestled since the age of 5, Hendrickson’s aspiration while growing up in Newton, Kan., was to play football collegiately. When that dream was taken away, posters of top wrestlers were hung in his room and he dedicated himself to improving. Hendrickson didn’t qualify for state as a freshman, but he was the Kansas 5A runner-up as a sophomore. He won the titles the next two years.
“I adapted,” he said. “Wrestling is my sport now. I’d like to think I’m doing OK at it.”
When Air Force first approached him, he at first hesitated. Then, chance meetings started occurring. His parents would be on business trips and would randomly strike up conversations with Air Force alumni. And Hendrickson found himself in conversations with former Falcons by pure happenstance. Kade Remsberg, Air Force’s standout running back in football, had come from the same school in Kansas and his father, Tad, was Hendrickson’s weightlifting and track coach. Hendrickson conferred with them and liked what he heard.
Then Barber visited and outlined what a future at Air Force might hold over milkshakes at Braum’s in Wichita.
Hendrickson was in.
“I’ve always been super patriotic, but at first I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know if the military,’” Hendrickson said. “But the right people came into my life at the right time and I felt like — I’m also very religious — God was saying, ‘This is what I want you do to. This is where you’re going.’ I was like, I got it.”
Barber describes Hendrickson as the “model cadet,” in all aspects — grades, involvement in a squadron that also included baseball All-American Paul Skenes and current NFL offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg, and his commitment to the culture of the program and academy.
“Every now and then you just get this great partnership where we want them here and they want to be here. That’s kind of how it was with Wyatt,” Barber said. “I wish I had a better story about how hard we had to work to get him, but he really wanted to be here.”
The proximity to the Olympic Training Center was also a factor in landing Hendrickson, who heard from other programs regularly after his commitment to Air Force. The academy’s close ties to the facility bring the bonus of training and wrestling with those at the top of the sport, not to mention simply living among them. Barber recalls taking a recruit to Back East Bar & Grill in Monument and encountering a table with five Olympic wrestlers eating dinner. That recruit — senior Sydney Flores — signed on and will also be wrestling at the NCAAs this week in Detroit at 133 pounds, where he’s seeded 28th. Sophomore Sam Wolf is also going as an alternate at 174.
Because of the training center connections, some of the faces on Hendrickson’s childhood posters — Kyle Dake and David Terry — have served as his training partners, as have J’den Cox and other top wrestlers in the world.
“I made some leaps this summer just being able to train with them at that high caliber of a pace,” Hendrickson said.
The Olympics are Hendrickson’s goal, so much so that he and his fiancé — they’ve dated for five years — are considering Paris as a honeymoon destination for their 2024 wedding. That’s also where the Olympics will be held that summer.
He could encounter a sampling of that competition this week in a loaded heavyweight class, led by Olympic champion and defending NCAA champ Gable Stevenson of Minnesota.
Second-seeded Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz — a Parker native who attended Ponderosa — was a 2019 junior worlds silver medalist and 2020 Senior Nationals champion.
The top four is rounded out by Iowa’s Tom Cassioppi and Penn State’s Greg Kerkuliet.
Hendrickson’s only history with them came in matches against Schultz and Kerkuliet when he was 10.
He’ll see them now as a representative of the Air Force Academy, seeking the program’s first national title since Don Henderson in 1967.
Don’t expect Hendrickson to change his mindset as the season reaches its apex. After all, he’s not one to stray from what works.
“I’ve been looking forward these matches all year,” Hendrickson said. “They’re finally here, so I’m pumped. I’m just going to keep my composure and do what I do.”