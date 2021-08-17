Quarterback Warren Bryan is competing for a starting role for Air Force, but his chance to get on the field likely won’t end with that competition.
He’s already seen that firsthand.
Bryan served as the backup to Haaziq Daniels last year, and there’s a strong chance that will be how the depth chart stacks up again when games start in 2021. But the backup quarterbacks at Air Force tend to play. Last year Bryan saw action in three games in the six-game season. He played most of the game against Boise State, running for 87 yards, and he scored a touchdown against Navy.
“Just like last year in the Boise State game, it’s next-man up,” Bryan said Tuesday. “I feel like we all have that mentality. When your turn comes be ready for it at all times. I feel like at practice we get enough reps to where we’re all comfortable with each other playing. I think that’s where the competition and support comes in, because we know we’re going to need each other and everybody has a role and you have to fill your role no matter what.”
Backup quarterbacks have produced some of the most memorable performances for Air Force in recent years.
Mike Schmidt stepped in and earned Mountain West player of the week in 2019 when he threw for 147 yards, ran for 127 and accounted for four touchdowns in a win at Hawaii.
Isaiah Sanders rushed for 196 and three touchdowns in his first start as an injury replacement against Utah State as a sophomore in 2017.
Arion Worthman came off the bench to rush for 102 second-half yards with two touchdowns and lead a comeback victory at Fresno State in 2016.
Nate Romine made one start in 2014, and it resulted in a victory over No. 21 Colorado State.
Karson Roberts ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns in his first start midway through the 2013 season.
The Falcons haven’t played a full, non-COVID-shortened season with just one starting quarterback since Conner Dietz in 2012.
“Inevitably, you’re going to play more than one quarterback,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “There have been few seasons when that has not been the case.”
Noting Bryan’s “poise” and “maturity,” Calhoun added, “He’ll be ready to go.”
That’s not to say Bryan doesn’t have a shot at this year’s competition — or that someone else couldn’t step up and grab the backup spot.
The Falcons return junior Chance Stevenson, Zachary Larrier and Jake Smith from turnbacks. Jensen Jones, Ben Brittain and Cannon Turner are also seeing reps in practice.
Daniels started all six games last year. He ran for 96 yards and a touchdown in a blowout victory over Navy and averaged 108 passing yards and a touchdown in road games at San Jose State, Utah State and Army.
Daniels entered the season as No. 1 on the depth chart.
To boost his chances to help the team (and earn playing time), Bryan has focused on his running game, adding size and working on the nuances of reading plays.
Bryan came to Air Force with deep recruiting credentials. He held offers from Navy, New Mexico and UNLV as well as three Ivy League programs.
The Falcons beat everyone to the punch, with offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen and running backs coach Jake Campbell giving him his first offer after making contact during the spring of his junior season at Damien High School in Pomona, Calif.
“I had no background in military,” Bryan said. “Coming here, talking to the coaches, meeting the coaches, going around the campus, I just felt that this was somewhere I could help better myself not only in football but as a person and for the future of my life. I was a 40-year decision more than anything.”
That long view should help Bryan keep perspective if the position battle again goes to someone else.
“The competition’s great,” he said, “but I think the best thing we have going for us is that we all support each other throughout everything.”