Two more national watch lists made room for Air Force players on Tuesday.
Senior outside linebacker Vince Sanford was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) preseason list while junior offensive tackle Everett Smalley made the watch list for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman).
Sanford, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, led Air Force with 17 tackles behind the line of scrimmage last season, throwing opponents for lost yardage totaling 118 yards. Among those were 9.5 tackles. He also broke up three passes, registered nine quarterback hurries, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and was fourth on the team with 59 tackles.
It was Sanford’s first year as a starter for a player who starred as a receiver in high school and took a few years to find a position in college.
“I’ve seen him move literally from safety all the way down, every position in between,” said fellow Falcons senior TD Blackmon. “I knew Vince had the ability, and when he got the shot, he said, ‘Hey, this is what I can do.’”
Sanford was one of 85 players included on the Nagurski list and the only one from a Colorado program. Among service academy players, he was joined by Army linebacker Andre Carter.
Smalley, 6-3, 265 pounds, started 12 games last year as a sophomore, helping Air Force post the best rushing attack in the nation (327.7 per game average).
He is one of 89 players on the preseason list for the Outland Trophy, which honors linemen from both sides of the ball.
No other Colorado players made the list, and Army offensive tackle Connor Bishop is the other representative from a service academy.
Last week saw Air Force fullback fullback Brad Roberts named to the Maxwell Award (outstanding player) watch list.