Air Force’s TJ Fumagalli was named Mountain West Women’s Tennis Player of the Year on Thursday, a first for the Falcons’ program.

The Texas native and all-time wins leader in Air Force history, Fumagalli went 39-13 during the 2020 season that was truncated by the coronavirus.

This was Fumagalli’s fourth consecutive time to earn All-Mountain West singles honors, while she and fellow senior Nadeen Lieberman earned all-conference honors in doubles.

"In over 30 years of coaching, TJ Fumagalli is the greatest team tennis player I have coached," Air Force women’s coach Kim Gidley said. "I am not sure there will ever be another one like her."

Fumagalli’s 228 career victories are 25 ahead of the next best in Falcons history despite losing a large chuck of her senior season. She said the worst part of the abrupt end to the season was not having a chance to grab the team’s first conference title. Air Force had won a share of the Mountain West’s regular-season championship in 2019 but were bounced in the semifinals.

"There was no doubt in my mind that we would have won the conference tournament, just based on the team we had last year and the team we had this year," said Fumagalli, who earned a commission into the Space Force. "We just had a lot of driven minds on the team. That’s not to say they’re not going to win conference next year, they’re just going to have to do it without Nadeen."

Fumagalli’s victories are split evenly – 114 in singles, 114 in doubles. She was also the first Falcon to earn national rankings in both singles and doubles.

Fumagalli and Lieberman went 11-2 together this season, finishing at No. 32 in the national rankings. They climbed to as high as No. 24 after a victory over an All-American team from Florida State that was ranked No. 15.

It was the first all-conference recognition for Lieberman, while Fumagalli was the first from Air Force to earn the honor all four years in doubles and singles.

"I know that TJ had other plans on how to finish her career," Gidley said, "but when play stopped, she set herself above the rest."

From the men’s team, juniors Paul Hendrix earned all-conference singles recognition, while Hendrix and partner Bautista were honored for doubles after going 9-3. Hendrix was an all-conference honoree in singles after going 12-9.

"I'm really excited for Paul and Jamie," men’s coach Dan Oosterhous said. "They both stepped up to fill tough roles this year and they rose to the challenge. It's great to see their hard work recognized in this way."