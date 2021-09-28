When news hit that transfers could play immediately, and seniors could play a fifth year, Air Force hockey coach Frank Serratore didn’t pay much attention. His team can’t take on transfers, and extra eligibility doesn’t exist at the academy.
But other teams can, and they took full advantage.
“To be honest with you, I’ve never known less about my opponents,” Serratore said Tuesday before the annual Hockey Faceoff Luncheon put on by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.
That includes Colorado College, the Falcons’ opponent Saturday for an exhibition game at Robson Arena.
The makeup of the team is unknown, especially since Air Force and CC didn’t play each other last season, but one thing is sure. There will be hockey. And after a season where Air Force only got to play 14 games, that’s the most important thing for Serratore and his squad.
For CC, there is anticipation for other reasons. The Tigers played a full season last year, despite COVID, but everything is different this time around. New coaching staff — led by coach Kris Mayotte — a slew of new, young players, and a brand new arena.
“It feels right,” Serratore said of opening the season with CC. “They are opening their new building, and to be playing the crosstown rival, it just makes sense.”
The exhibition gives both teams the chance to play against someone other than their teammates, and both coaches expressed their players’ desire to compete against someone wearing a different color jersey.
For CC, Saturday marks the first game in Mayotte’s tenure, and after a decade of losing seasons, there is a lot of hope wrapped up in that new arena.
The Tigers went 4-17-2 last season, ending on a four-game losing streak, and going 1-12 in the last 13 contests.
“There is a blueprint for how to be successful at this level,” Mayotte said. “Our job right now as a staff and as a team and as players, is to make sure that all 32 of us are thinking the same way. You have 28 players who probably have their own ideas of what winning hockey is, and how to execute, and same with the staff. As we get to know each other and as we grow with each other, it is more about getting on the same page about what it takes and how to do that constantly.”
Saturday will be a chance for Mayotte to see if his team is on the same page, and how to get there if it isn’t.
“Air Force is tough," he said. “They are committed to each other, they are resilient, and they don’t stop. They keep coming no matter what the score, no matter the situation, so that is what we are preparing our guys for.”
For Air Force, a team that also struggled last season, going 3-10-1, Serratore is focusing on his team, rather than trying to game plan for what CC might do.
“For us, we are just trying to get our group together, and trying to work on our game and be the best we can be at what we do,” he said.