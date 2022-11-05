ARLINGTON, Texas – Air Force’s defense stopped Army and stopped the streak.
The defense held the Black Knights to 20 yards of offense in the second half as the Falcons won 13-7, capturing the program’s first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016.
Air Force had defeated Navy 13-10 at Falcon Stadium on Oct. 1 in the first leg of the annual round robin between the service academies.
Camby Goff intercepted an Army pass on fourth down with 19 seconds left to seal the victory.
Quarterback Haaziq Daniels scored the lone Air Force touchdown on a 17-yard run. He ran for 89 yards and completed 6-of-13 passes for 98 yards – including four for 89 yards to senior receiver David Cormier.
Fullback Brad Roberts ran 33 times for 135 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season.
Army outgained Air Force 125-115 in the first half as it led 7-3, but that’s where the Falcons’ defense stepped in to change the game.
The final yardage tally went 324-145 in favor of Air Force, as the defense made tackles for loss that totaled 25 yards.