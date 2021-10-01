It will be strength vs. strength when Air Force travels to New Mexico on Saturday.
The Falcons are rolling on offense, running for 441.5 yards per game over their past two outings.
The Lobos' specialty is stopping the run, giving up 77 yards per game on the ground.
Behind New Mexico’s defense is coordinator Rocky Long, the longtime nemesis of the Falcons. As head coach at San Diego State, Long’s teams won seven in a row against Air Force (3-1, 0-1 Mountain West) and gave up an average of 19.3 points. Current New Mexico coach Danny Gonzalez was an assistant with most of those Aztecs teams.
“There are a lot of similarities, and yet at the same time there are some wrinkles, too,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said of Long’s defenses at San Diego State and the one he’s operating now at New Mexico, both of which utilize the same 3-3-5 alignment.
Calhoun said the Lobos are adept at “playing blocks. They pursue very well. And they have a bunch of guys who have played a lot of football, too. They have a ton of experience.”
New Mexico (2-2, 0-0) is giving up 24 points per game this season, which would be its best mark since 2008. Back then it was Long at head coach and Gonzales on the staff as an assistant.
It was that same combination last year, too, but Air Force rolled to a 28-0 victory while rushing for 356 yards.
But a few things to know about that game: Air Force was, of course, shorthanded because of players on turnbacks. New Mexico was going through a bizarre season, too, as it spent six weeks living out of state because of coronavirus restrictions at home. It was also the first season under the pairing of Gonzalez and Long, but the offseason leading up to it was anything but normal, and didn’t include a spring practice.
Air Force was reminded two weeks ago that nothing from last year matters anymore. It held Utah State to seven points on the road in a victory last year, then gave up 49 to the Aggies in a loss at Falcon Stadium this time around.
“You know each team is different than last year and each team deserves all of our attention every week,” cornerback Tre’ Bugg said.
Bugg is also among the last remaining Falcons who were around when the Falcons were consistently stymied against New Mexico away from home. The Lobos have won four out of five against Air Force in games played outside of Colorado, even though the Falcons have won three straight in the series.
The only defense in the Mountain West that has been better against the run than New Mexico this season has been San Diego State, which has players that Long recruited and coached.
The Lobos had tried to find a niche in recent years by running a version of the option, and that largely worked against Air Force as New Mexico won four of five during a stretch and averaged 44.8 points while doing so.
Now, the Lobos have turned the focus to defense, and they’re doing it behind two coaches with a history of success against the Falcons.
Then again, teams line up each week with the intent to stop Air Force's ground game, and as of now the Falcons lead the nation in that category.