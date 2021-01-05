Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive is likely to make his Boise State debut Wednesday against Air Force.
Doutrive, a 6-foot-5 former top-100 recruit, will join a Broncos (8-1, 4-0 Mountain West) team — led by conference preseason Player of the Year Derrick Alston Jr. — that has won its four conference games by an average of 28.5 points and is drawing votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Broncos have three Pac-12 transfers at their disposal under coach Leon Rice, who is the longest tenured coach in the Mountain West by eight years.
There’s a reason Air Force (3-5, 1-3), which has three conference losses by 16 or more points, is eyeing incremental improvement. Because loaded teams like this keep coming.
“We have to learn from the two games we just played and boy, we’ve got to learn fast, because they’re coming right back at it on Wednesday and Friday,” Falcons coach Joe Scott said after a pair of lopsided losses to two-time defending Mountain West champion Utah State this past weekend. “And, you know what, it’s probably the best thing for us just to get right back in it and roll up our sleeves and go play and compete.”
Scott, who built Air Force into a conference champion in his first stint from 2000-04, isn’t yet interested in measuring his team against Mountain West heavyweights in his first season back at the academy.
His focus remains on his team and what it does, from cutting hard on offense to defending as a team and crashing the boards and giving maximum effort. He sees a formula coming together, as it has in stretches in a victory over Nevada and for times in Saturday’s loss to Utah State. That recipe requires taking care of the ball, scoring so the press can be set up and on and on. He knows it will take time, but he also wants to start seeing it more consistently.
“There’s muscle memory in there to know what that feels like,” he said in reflecting on Saturday’s loss to the Aggies, in which he saw the effort he wanted to see. “You grow from those experiences.”
Scott’s personnel decisions are aligned with his belief that these games are valuable, even if the Falcons aren’t necessarily competitive. Freshman Glen McClintock scored just seven points with one assist in the losses to Utah State despite playing 64 minutes, but Scott likes what McClintock has brought defensively and sees that time as more of a long-haul investment in the program.
“That was his first experience of saying, ‘OK, you want to compete with top-of-the-league teams, well, this is what the games are going to look like,’” Scott said.
After the pair at Boise State come home series against Wyoming (7-2, 1-1) and San Diego State (7-2, 1-1). So there won’t be a letup anytime soon.
But that’s not the concern for the Falcons, or Scott. Not yet.
“We need to see these incremental upticks,” he said, “game to game.”