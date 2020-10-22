Air Force culled together a spare-part defense that dominated Navy early this month.
The second test will ask for entirely different answers.
San Jose State ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards last year, a stark contrast to the perennial Top 5 rushing outfit of Navy. The Spartans feature two of the Mountain West’s most touted receivers in Tre’ Walker and Bailey Gaither and, while a quarterback hasn’t been named to replace the graduated Josh Love, Texas A&M and Arkansas graduate transfer Nick Starkel is an available option.
From the standpoint of defending the skill positions, this will bear few similarities to what Air Force handled so effectively in a 40-7 victory over the Midshipmen on Oct. 3.
“Just really two completely different styles of football,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “You look at really how diverse they are with what they do offensively. They do have exceptional skill.”
Last year the Spartans threw for 280 yards in a 41-24 loss at Falcon Stadium, a game that both wasn’t as close as the final score indicated (the Falcons led 41-10 with 4 minutes remaining) and was a few plays from being much closer (the Spartans were 0 for 4 on fourth-down tries).
But Saturday’s game will be played at San Jose State, where the Falcons needed a final-minute touchdown pass from Arion Worthman to Jalen Robinette to win 41-38 in their most recent trip in 2016.
Also, this is not a typical Air Force defense from a personnel standpoint. Many of Air Force’s projected starters on defense were among the team’s roughly 40 players to take administrative turnbacks and depart for the semester; decisions made in hopes of extending eligibility after the Mountain West had initially planned to attempt a spring football season. A turnback took away two-year starting cornerback Milton Bugg III, the only returning starter in the defensive backfield.
San Jose State coach Brent Brennan isn’t convinced there will be noticeable changes in Air Force’s defense despite the massive turnover that has left it largely with what would have been second- and third-team players at many spots.
“It didn’t look to me like the turnback thing had any impact on their football team,” Brennan said. “They were every bit as good as they were a year ago. I don’t know the last time they did that to Navy.
“I was like, ‘Wow.’”
But wowing against a Navy team that has proven vulnerable this year and was playing a backup quarterback doesn’t necessarily translate to stopping a pass-heavy team with the players to execute it. Walker caught 79 passes for 1,161 yards last year and was named first-team All-Mountain West. Gaither gathered in 52 receptions for 52 receptions for 812 yards and was named honorable mention all-conference.
Air Force spent its long leadup to the Navy game undoubtedly receiving accurate looks from the scout team offense, but replicating San Jose State’s attack on the practice field is a far more difficult task for a service academy.
“It’s just a little bit different ballgame, but at the end of the day it’s still football,” said Air Force linebacker Will Trawick, who is seeing his first playing time this season as a senior. “We’re going to go out there and do the best we can. Play football. Compete.”