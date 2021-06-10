Air Force’s Maria Mettler closed her career with a third-place finish Thursday night in the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Mettler, a former state champion cross country runner at Air Academy High School, ran a 32:34.05 and was the top American finisher in the 24-runner field.
This marks the third time Air Force has had a women’s runner claim All-America honors in the 10,000-meter run, as Mettler joins fellow first-team selections Hannah Everson (third in 2016) and Jaci Smith (eighth in 2018).
Mettler had missed time this season with an injury, returning in mid-May.
Mahala Norris, the other Falcon competing at Hayward Field, advanced to the finals in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a fourth-place time of 9:37.53. She deleted nearly seven seconds off her own program record.