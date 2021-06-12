One of the newest officers in the Space Force lifted off down the final stretch of an historic race for Air Force.
Mahala Norris ran past Auburn’s Joyce Kimeli (by 5 hundredths of a second) and Washington’s Katie Rainsberger to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday afternoon at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Norris became the first Falcon to win an NCAA Division I title on the track since Jim Murphy took the 5,000 in 1964. Dana Pounds owns the program’s other D1 titles, winning the javelin in 2005 and 2006.
The victory looked like a long shot when Norris had a brief stutter step out of the final obstacle and was two or three meters behind Kimeli and Rainsberger — a Colorado Springs native and Air Academy graduate — as they entered the final stretch.
“The goal was always just to hang with them,” Norris said. “And if I could, just kick past them. I knew if I was able to stay with them it would be a kick race.”
Norris’ time of 9 minutes, 31.79 seconds was six seconds better than her best and registered No. 6 on the all-time collegiate list.
It was also just her fifth time to run the event. She had practiced it as a sophomore and saw her planned debut as a junior wiped out when COVID-19 put an early end to the season.
Norris won the Mountain West cross country title in early March, the first from Air Force to do so, and then placed fourth at the NCAA cross country championships and again took fourth at the NCAA indoor in the 5,000 in events held three days apart in different states.
She switched to steeplechase and ran the event for the first time May 1. Because steeplechase included a preliminary and adding another race to it at the NCAA championships would have limited recovery, she made steeplechase her lone focus this week.
Norris’ lack of experience in the race didn’t prevent her from sensing victory could be possible early in the event.
“Lap 2 I thought it was very possible,” Norris said. “I wasn’t fading yet. I knew I had it in me.”
Norris’ victory comes after her Air Force teammate Maria Mettler — who like Rainsberger was an Air Academy High School graduate — placed third in the 10,000 on Thursday.
Norris, who was commissioned into the Space Force after graduating in May, will report to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in August. But first she’ll stay in her hometown of Roseburg, Ore., before returning to Eugene for the U.S. Olympic trials June 20.
The time Norris ran Saturday places her eighth in the nation this year, and the runners above her include BYU’s Courtney Wayment, who was part of the field she defeated for the NCAA title.
Banner week for Air Force
Mahala Norris' victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track & Field Championships capped a highlight-filled week for Air Force athletics.
Jax makes MLB debut
Called up by the Minnesota Twins on June 5, Griffin Jax became the first Air Force grad to play in the major leagues when the right-handed pitcher came on in relief against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
Mettler places third in 10,000 meter
Maria Mettler took third place in the 10,000 race at the NCAA championships Thursday evening, matching Air Force's best finish in the event (Hannah Everson, 2016).
Skenes named Golden Spikes semifinalist
Freshman Paul Skenes was the first Air Force player named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the best amateur baseball player in the U.S. The 6-foot-6 catcher/pitcher hit .410 with 11 home runs and had a 2.70 ERA on the mound with 11 saves.