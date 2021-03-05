Mahala Norris majors in geospatial science at the Air Force Academy.
The senior mastered the art of creating space on Friday.
Norris was eighth in the pack at the Mountain West cross country championships after one kilometer. She was fifth at 2K. She moved up to second from 3K to 5K and then surged to the front to win by five seconds in 19 minutes, 57.7 seconds, becoming the first Falcons female runner to capture the conference title.
A native of Roseburg, Ore. — the same community that provided Air Force with cross country All-American Callie Calhoun and her brother, Troy — Norris was challenged over the final kilometer by only New Mexico’s Adva Cohen. They exchanged leads down the stretch before Norris took command and led the Falcons to a third-place team finish.
The Air Force men cruised to a team title, placing five runners in the top nine of the field of 67 runners. Sophomore Sam Silman finished second in the 8K race in 23:39.2. In fifth was sophomore Ryan Johnson (23:49.8), sixth was freshman Luke Combs (23:51.5), seventh was senior Scott Johnson (23:52.9) and ninth was sophomore Scott Maison (23:56.7).
It was the third conference title for the Air Force men, who posted the best conference-winning score in seven years.
Cross country titles add to roll for Air Force athletics recently
- Baseball defeated No. 7 LSU on Feb. 21. The Falcons also beat Army on Friday.
- The volleyball team beat Colorado State for the first time since the early 1980s. The Falcons are 5-4 in MW play and have never finished with a winning percentage above .389 in a conference season.
- The women’s basketball team posted wins over New Mexico and Colorado State, the teams that earned the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds for the upcoming Mountain West Tournament.
- The men’s swimming and diving team placed second at the WAC Championships.
- The men’s track team won its own At the Peak Championships, which drew several top 25 teams.