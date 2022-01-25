Freshman Lucas Moerman etched his name in Air Force’s record book and the Falcons notched their first road win of the season in Mountain West play.
Moerman blocked six shots – the final block coming in the final minute – to tie the program’s single-game record as Air Force defeated San Jose State 63-53 on Tuesday night.
Moerman, a Doherty graduate, joins fellow Colorado Springs native Taylor Broekhuis (vs TCU, Feb. 22, 2012) and Bryce Morgan (twice; vs. Navy, Nov. 27, 1993 and vs. Doane, Dec. 4, 1993) in recording six-blocks in a game for Air Force.
The Falcons led for more than 30 minutes but saw an 11-point advantage trimmed to three with 6:20 remaining when Carter Murphy buried a 3. The Spartans cut it to three again and Murphy again responded with a 3 with 2:44 remaining.
Murphy scored 10 points and was 2-of-3 from 3-point range. The Falcons hit 12-of-28 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range as a team while holding San Jose State to 3-of-14 (21.4 percent).
A.J. Walker led Air Force with 12 points, while Joseph Octave added 11.
Freshman Jake Heibreder scored eight points with eight rebounds and five assists, while fellow freshman Ethan Taylor had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.
The Falcons led 37-31 in total rebounds.
San Jose State (7-11, 0-6) was led by Omari Moore’s 20 points.
This was Air Force’s second win in a true road game this season after they also beat Tulsa in November. They were 1-11 on the road a year ago.
Air Force, which has played five games in 11 days, will play again when Wyoming visits Clune Arena at 4 p.m. Friday. The Cowboys (15-3, 4-1) saw their perfect start to the conference season snapped with a loss at Boise State.