Air Force is set to undergo a major change with the potential transfer of leading scorer Jake Heidbreder, a source told The Gazette.

The Falcon sophomore is entering the transfer portal in his final chance. Once a cadet begins classes in their junior year, they are committed to finishing out the four years and serving in the Air Force after.

Previously, A.J. Walker entered the transfer portal in 2020 as a sophomore but elected to stay after surveying options. The same is possible for Heidbreder, as are any potential professional opportunities as he falls under the graduating classes still eligible to delay service for professional athletics.

Heidbreder's loss would leave a chasm for the Falcon program.

He led Air Force with 15.1 points per game and was named to the All-Mountain West third team. He was the program's first to do so as a sophomore since 2013. Heidbreder led the team's scoring in 17 games.

The guard was also fourth in the conference in 3-pointers made (75), which is the seventh best single-season total in program history.

The 6-foot-5 Indiana native shot 48.8 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore.

Ethan Taylor and Marcell McCreary would both figure to have even larger roles in Heidbreder's stead. Newcomers from the prep school could also figure into a replacement plan.