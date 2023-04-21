Jake Murphy announced his new destination on Friday after spending five weeks in the transfer portal following his sophomore year at Air Force.

He'll head to the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where the former Air Force backup guard will look for increased playing time after a redshirt year. He indicated the year off would be coming on Twitter. It will leave him with two years left of eligibility, as he doesn't qualify for an additional COVID-19 year.

I will be redshirting next season — Jake Murphy (@JakeMurphy2) April 21, 2023

Murphy posted a standout scrimmage in the preseason, but never broke into the regular rotation for coach Joe Scott. He played in nine games and logged more than 10 minutes just once. In that game against Bowling Green to open the season, he missed all five field goal attempts and went scoreless.

Murphy's older brother, Carter, played four years for the Falcons and is set to graduate this spring.

Marcell McCreary is the lone Air Force player left in the portal after he entered on Thursday. Jake Heidbreder, the team's leading scorer, committed to to Clemson.