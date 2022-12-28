Air Force’s lengthy holiday break just became even longer.

The Falcons’ home series against Canisius, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been postponed due to the weather-related closure of the Buffalo airport. Canisius is unable to travel to Colorado Springs because of the closure.

Makeup dates and times of the series are to be determined.

Air Force hasn’t played since Dec. 3, when the Falcons lost 2-1 against Holy Cross at home. They were slated to take three weeks off around Christmas, but with the postponement of the Canisius series, it will now be four weeks.

The Falcons are 6-10-2 overall and 2-7-1 in Atlantic Hockey Association play.