Air Force will host UNLV 12 days later than anticipated.

The Mountain West announced Monday that the game — originally slated for Jan. 8, postponed for COVID-19 cases within the Runnin’ Rebels program — will be held on Jan. 20 at Clune Arena.

The rescheduling was one of six announced by the conference but the only one impacting the Falcons. The Air Force men’s game at Fresno State and this weekend’s women’s game against Nevada have not yet had makeup dates announced.