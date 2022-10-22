A final drive – aided by a rarely seen penalty – came up just short as Air Force fell to Boise State on Saturday night.
The 19-14 loss takes the Falcons out of the Mountain West race in all practicality.
The program's past six losses, dating back to 2020, have all come by one score.
“It stings,” safety Trey Taylor said. “Just the close loss. Looking back on plays I would have done differently, and you can’t do that at the end of the game, you’ve got to look forward.”
Air Force made this a nail-biter in an unlikely manner. It punted with about five minutes remaining, but Boise State had two players on the field wearing No. 7. Most teams have a handful of duplicate numbers among players on offense and defense, but they can’t line up on the same play. The flag gave Air Force a first down and extended a drive that eventually climbed inside the Boise State 20-yard line in the final 2 minutes.
The Falcons had first-down yardage on a fourth down after quarterback Haaziq Daniels kept a play alive with a scramble and completed a pass, but a holding penalty negated it. Replaying fourth down, this time with 14 yards to go, a pass went incomplete.
Boise State picked up a first down, then ran out the clock.
“We drove down, got some big plays, got down to the goal line, just couldn’t finish,” Daniels said.
The game did not look like it would be this close in its early moments.
The Falcons picked up minus-1 yard on their first four possessions and Boise State (5-2, 4-0 Mountain West) jumped out to a 16-0 lead.
Air Force, which had three fumbles in the first half (losing one), finally got on track offensively and the defense, after giving up a 13-play, 63-yard touchdown drive on Boise State’s second possession, stiffened and held the Broncos to four field goals in the first half and posted a shutout in the second half.
Daniels scored the first Air Force touchdown in the second quarter on a 15-yard run. The senior quarterback ran for 70 yards on 14 attempts and threw for 96 yards, completing 4-of-8 passes.
The second touchdown came from Brad Roberts, who ran for 90 yards and moved into Air Force’s top five all-time in rushing yards with 2,756.
But Boise State’s defense, ranked second in the nation entering this week, came up with the stop on the final drive. Two stops, actually, because of the special teams mix up.
“They are outstanding on defense,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “They’re the most dominant team in this league.”
Calhoun opted to play conservatively at the end of the first half. The Falcons took possession with 1:49 remaining and all three timeouts available. Yet they ran up the middle twice, then picked up a first down but opted not to stop the clock to make an attempt to get into field goal range.
As it would turn out, three points would have made a major difference in the closing moments.
“Just didn’t think that was the situation to do it,” Calhoun said. “I wanted to get into halftime and gather a little bit.”
The Falcons (5-3, 2-3) have the next week off before traveling to Arlington, Texas to meet Army in the Commander’s Classic. The winner will take the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
“I really don’t like losing, so it’s hard,” Daniels said. “It’s hard to face that, but you’ve got to move on. The past is in the past and you can’t control it. You’ve got to control what you can control. You can’t do anything about losing to Boise now. We lost to them. But we’ve got Army coming up.”