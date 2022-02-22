Air Force women’s basketball can accomplish something over the final three games that would mean more to its coach than when she took a team to the NCAA’s Elite Eight.
That needs some context.
The Falcons are locked in a battle in the Mountain West standings to finish in the top five and earn an all-important first-round bye in the conference tournament. Doing so would be an unprecedented achievement for an Air Force team that averaged fewer than two conference victories in its first two decades as a Division I program.
Finishing in the top five would likely require Air Force win two of its final three games, a stretch that begins with road games at San Jose State (noon Wednesday) and Fresno State (3 p.m. Saturday) before finishing at home against San Diego State (6:30 p.m. March 2). A clean sweep of those games could vault the Falcons all the way to third place.
So, why would this mean more to coach Chris Gobrecht than her run with Washington in 1990 that finished one game shy of the Final Four? Well, you have to look at the big picture in a way that Gobrecht can after a career that has spanned more than four decades.
“I was so young and I had two young children and so much of that whole experience was kind of a blur,” Gobecht said of her time at Washington. “But that’s kind of the way life is, that you don’t really how special they were. At the time I just took it for granted, ‘This is just what you do all the time.’
“No. It’s not.”
Gobrecht guided Washington for 11 seasons, taking the Huskies to nine NCAA tournaments. She remains the program’s all-time leader in coaching victories. But she left because a been-there, done-that sense didn’t jive with the sense of fun that she and her late husband found in tackling new adventures.
“I might trade my win-loss record for (UConn’s) Geno (Auriemma)’s or (longtime Ohio State and Stanford coach) Tara VanDerveer or someone like that,” Gobrecht said. “But I would not trade the experiences that I’ve had. I would not trade my career path for their careers.”
That path has led her to take on rebuilding projects at USC, Florida State (for one year), Yale and Air Force.
“Having something on autopilot like (Washington) and comparing that experience to having players discover they could do things they didn’t think they could do and be a part of doing something a program had never done before, I started to really, really enjoy that,” Gobrecht said.
Air Force was the ultimate extreme makeover assignment, but one Gobrecht was eager to accept as a mother of a graduate. Since moving to the Division I for the 1996-97 season, the Falcons had finished last in the conference in all but three times and they had lost 43 consecutive games against Mountain West competition prior to Gobrecht’s arrival.
This year Air Force has set records during its Division I era for wins (15) and conference wins (9). The best conference record before Gobrecht’s arrival was 4-12. This will be the first Falcons’ women’s basketball team to avoid a losing record.
“We’ve experienced a lot of losses and a lot of thoughts like, ‘I don’t know if we can do this,’” said senior Riley Snyder, a Gobrecht recruit who needs 17 points to pass Kaelin Immel, another Gobrecht recruit, as the top scorer in the program’s Division I history. “But we kept believing, kept believing in each other, everybody bought in, got better and now it’s awesome to see it pay off.”
The payoff at Air Force was the most uncertain Gobrecht faced in her career.
Yale was probably the most comparable in terms of what she needed to build and do so within restrictive parameters, but at least Yale competes in a conference with like institutions — Air Force is the outlier in the Mountain West.
And now, with three games to go, the Falcons can climb into the top half of a conference that has long left it buried in losses.
For a coach who has made it her mission to find challenges and measure success by the degree to which her teams reach their potential, this is the ultimate accomplishment. And it’s even sweeter for a coach whose has repeated how much she enjoys the personality of this particular team and because she carries with her a perspective, earned through a long career, that allows her to fully understand and appreciate what her team could reach in the remainder of the season.
“I wasn’t always sure it could be done,” she said. “I wasn’t always sure, and these guys showed us that it can.”
Jockeying for position
Four teams are fighting for positioning in the Mountain West women’s basketball standings. Three of them will receive first-round byes in the conference tournament and the team that finished third behind leaders UNLV (14-1) and New Mexico (13-3) will get the added bonus of opening the tournament against a team that would have played the previous day. Here's a look at the remaining schedule for those four (with conference records listed):
Nevada (9-5)*
At Boise State (4-11), at Utah State (3-13), at UNLV (14-1)
Air Force (9-6)
At San Jose State (1-14), at Fresno State (5-9), vs. San Diego State (7-8)
Colorado State (9-6)
Vs. San Diego State (7-8), vs. UNLV (14-1), at Wyoming (8-6)
Wyoming (8-6)*
Vs. UNLV (14-1), vs. San Diego State (7-8), vs. Colorado State (9-6)
*Nevada and Wyoming will not play the full 18-game conference slate because of COVID-19 cancellations.