Air Force guard A.J. Walker earned a spot on the all-Mountain West third team, as voted upon by league media.
Utah State center Neemias Queta was named conference Player of the Year and was a unanimous choice for Defensive Player of the Year.
Queta was joined on the all-MW first team by Colorado State forward David Roddy, San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell, Nevada’s Grant Sherfield — the unanimous pick for Newcomer of the Year — and Boise State’s Derrick Alston, Jr.
Colorado State coach Nikko Medved was named Coach of the Year, receiving seven of 11 first-place votes for leading the Rams (17-5, 14-4 Mountain West) to the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.
The awards were voted upon by media covering the conference. One ballot was counted from each of the 11 markets in the league. The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman turned in the ballot for the Colorado Springs market. Briggeman's ballot included Roddy as the Player of the Year and Walker as a second-team selection.
Walker, a junior from San Antonio, averaged 15.3 points during the regular season for Air Force. He went for 20-plus points six times, including a career-high 33 points on Feb. 11 against Fresno State.
Colorado Springs native Hunter Maldonado was an honorable mention selection for Wyoming, which had the league’s top freshman in Marcus Williams.
ALL-MW FIRST TEAM
Neemias Queta, Utah State (156 points)
David Roddy, Colorado State (149)
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State (139)
Grant Sherfield, Nevada (134)
Derrick Alston, Jr., Boise State (133)
ALL-MW SECOND TEAM
Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (96)
Jordan Schakel, San Diego State (96)
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (92)
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (70)
Justin Bean, Utah State (44)
ALL-MW THIRD TEAM
Makuach Maluach, New Mexico (35)
Desmond Cambridge, Nevada (35)
A.J. Walker, Air Force (33)
Abu Kigab, Boise State (27)
Marcus Williams, Wyoming (21)
ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION
Richard Washington, San Jose State (17); Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (14); Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming (12); Brock Miller, Utah State (7); Mbacke Diong, UNLV (5); Trey Pulliam, San Diego State (3); Devonaire Doutrive, Boise State (2).
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Neemias Queta, Utah State (8)
Others receiving votes: David Roddy, Colorado State (2); Matt Mitchell, San Diego State (1)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Niko Medved, Colorado State (7)
Others receiving votes: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (4)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Neemias Queta, Utah State (11)
Others receiving votes: none
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Grant Sherfield, Nevada (11)
Others receiving votes: none
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Marcus Williams, Wyoming (10)
Others receiving votes: Rollie Worster, Utah State (1)