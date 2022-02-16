The framework for Air Force’s football schedule is out, and the Falcons will open and close their Mountain West schedule with difficult road trips.
The conference released its 2022 slate on Wednesday afternoon, but some games may now slide to Thursdays or Fridays as television networks claim rights.
The home schedule, as expected, includes marquee opponents Boise State (Oct. 22), Colorado (Sept. 10), Colorado State (Nov. 19) and Navy (Oct. 1).
When it comes to road games, the Falcons travel to Wyoming on Sept. 17 to open conference play. Air Force hasn’t won in Laramie since 2012, dropping their past three at War Memorial Stadium. The Mountain West schedule finishes on Nov. 26 at San Diego State. The Falcons haven’t beaten the Aztecs anywhere since 2009, dropping eight straight in the series and five in a row in San Diego.
Other noteworthy items include consecutive road games on Oct. 8 and 15th at Utah State and UNLV. With the Army game being played in Texas, the Falcons will have just one home game between Oct. 1 and Nov. 12.
The Falcons will have a week off prior to their game against Army.
Air Force went 10-3 last year, tying for the Mountain West’s Mountain Division title. They topped Louisville in the First Responder Bowl. The team will return it’s quarterback (Haaziq Daniels), leading rusher (Brad Roberts), four of five starting offensive linemen and eight of the 11 defensive players who started the bowl game.
Air Force 2022 football schedule*
Sept. 3: vs. Northern Iowa
Sept. 10: vs. Colorado
Sept. 17: at Wyoming
Sept. 24: vs. Nevada
Oct. 1: vs. Navy
Oct. 8: at Utah State
Oct. 15: at UNLV
Oct. 22: vs. Boise State
Nov. 5: vs. Army in Arlington, Texas
Nov. 12: vs. New Mexico
Nov. 19: vs. Colorado State
Nov. 26: at San Diego State
*Games could shift from Saturday to Thursday/Friday