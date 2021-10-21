Brandon Lewis exudes a cool that lends credibility to his claim that he harbors no resentment to San Diego State for failing to extend an offer while he was a local recruit.
Lewis’s Madison High School was less than 10 miles from the Aztecs’ campus, and he attended a hometown junior day at San Diego State and played in multiple passing league tournaments there.
But an offer never came.
“I don’t think about that at all,” Lewis said. “I’m here now. I’m trying to make the most of my opportunity of where I’m at, I think I made a good choice coming to the Air Force Academy.
“I kind of wanted to leave San Diego and kind of venture out. I’m glad I’m here.”
Whatever his feelings are, Lewis could prove instrumental from his wide receiver spot if Air Force (6-1, 3-1 Mountain West) is to stretch its start to a program best since 1998 and hand the No. 22 Aztecs (6-0, 2-0) their first loss of the season.
In the Aztecs’ No. 1-ranked rush defense, the Falcons will be playing a team equipped to slow their attack for the first time since visiting Navy on Sept. 11. In that game the Falcons averaged just 3 yards per carry and punted a season-high seven times. The saving grace was that the combination of the Falcons’ defensive effort and Navy’s struggles on offense (1.1 yards per carry) allowed Air Force to stick with a grind-up-the-middle game plan that eventually helped them gain separation.
If San Diego State matches Navy’s effectiveness on defense between the tackles, the Falcons are unlikely to be afforded a wait-it-out strategy even though the most productive players have been fullback Brad Roberts (No. 5 nationally with 818 rushing yards) and quarterback Haaziq Daniels (second on the team with 525 rushing yards and a team-best nine touchdowns).
That’s where the edge guys come into play.
Micah Davis, a sophomore, has averaged 8.2 yards per carry (42 carries for 345 yards) and scored four touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver he’s caught 10 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns – all team highs.
Lewis has touched the ball just 13 times from scrimmage (eight catches and five carries) but has turned that into 267 yards of offense, an average of 20.5 yards per touch.
“He is very, very quick,” coach Troy Calhoun said of Lewis, whose lone catch last week in a 24-17 victory at Boise State went for 59 yards on a third-and-8 play that set up the go-ahead touchdown. “He’s just really a sharp football player.”
Lewis, in keeping with an attitude of cool that lets things slide off his back, said he doesn't mind the sporadic way in which he's been utilized this season.
“I trust their game plan every week,” said Lewis, an avid movie fan whose preferred genres are horror and romantic comedy. “Every time I’m given an opportunity I’m going to make the most of it. … The game of football is more than just touching the football.”
And, honestly, he says the stakes don’t feel any higher this week against a team that let him and his sub-4.4-second speed get out of San Diego.
“I think it will be a cool experience to play my hometown team," he said, "so I’m excited about it.”