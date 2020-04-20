TJ Fumagalli trudged through her final tennis match exhausted, and that will always bother her.
It had been a busy week of classes at Air Force, and Sacramento State’s travel arrangements forced their dual match to begin at 8 p.m. March 6 at the academy.
Fumagalli and doubles partner Nadeen Lieberman won their match 6-4. Then Fumagalli, all but going through the motions, cruised 6-3, 6-2 in singles to raise her program record to 228 combined victories — 25 more than anyone else.
And that’s where Fumagalli’s record will forever remain.
“I think we all would have had a different match if we knew it was the last one,” said Fumagalli, who would have been preparing for the Mountain West Tournament this week but is instead a second lieutenant and in the first class of cadets commissioned to the Space Force. “It was late at night. My body was hurting. If I knew it was the last one …
“I guess that’s a testament to athletes everywhere that you’ve got to play every single match like it can get ripped away from you at any second.”
The end came over a crazy 24-hour period. Fumagalli had, of course, heard of the coronavirus at that point. But she gave it little attention. She knew from friends at West Point that the Patriot League had shut down its season, as did the Ivy League. Must be a regional thing, she assumed. Then Air Force and the Mountain West announced a postponement because of the pandemic. Then came a text from Falcons coach Kim Gidley. The season was over. And while seniors in spring sports can get an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA, that doesn't apply to athletes at the service academies.
“She just said, ‘I’m so sorry,’” Fumagalli said.
The coach could only offer support and share in the disappointment.
“The one thing about TJ is, she will do anything not to lose,” said Gidley of a player who owns 11 of 12 records in program history relating to victories despite losing the second half of her final season.
“It's been an amazing journey with TJ.”
The team didn’t have a chance to meet. The non-seniors had to leave within a day, so Fumagalli made the rounds to see everyone she could. The only team meetings since then have happened in Zoom chats every Sunday evening.
As an individual, Fumagalli had set Air Force’s record for victories the year before; but there was unfinished business for the team that had won a share the Mountain West regular-season title the previous year but fell in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
“It was cool to do a lot of things, and I’m glad my hard work paid off, but I still feel robbed,” she said. “Not just of more records, but I feel robbed of the experience of finishing off the year — my senior year — with my team. That’s more so how I feel. I don’t feel robbed of any accolades. I just feel robbed of the experience.
“That pit in your stomach that you get when you lose a big match, it kind of felt like that but 20 times worse.”
For the seniors who remained at the academy, Fumagalli felt like the first two weeks were a struggle as they adjusted to a modified lifestyle that included strict adherence to social distancing. About the time they had found a rhythm, it was announced that graduation would be moved up by more than a month. Suddenly, everyone was rushing to get everything finished.
“Even though the world was slowing down, we were moving at a million miles an hour,” Fumagalli said.
There were silver linings to her graduation experience. Families couldn't attend, but Fumagalli feels like the broadcast allowed them to see things up close in a way they couldn’t have in a seat at Falcon Stadium. No, she couldn’t hug her fellow graduates in celebration, but throwing the caps as the Thunderbirds flew past was still a thrill.
“It was just a sense of relief,” she said.
TJ followed her brother, Lucas, to the academy and to Air Force tennis, and she always dreamt of receiving her commission from him. That was able to happen via Zoom, as Lucas wore his full military dress uniform and presented the commissioning from Texas.
“That was really a special moment,” she said.
Now, Fumagalli will report for active duty June 21, where she’ll attend training in California and then be shuttled off to a yet-to-be determined role in the Space Force. She didn’t put in for that assignment, because the option didn’t exist in the fall when the senior class applied for career fields. A systems engineer, she said many from her major were picked for the new branch.
“I almost thought it was a joke,” she said. “I didn’t think Space Force would actually be a thing. Then it happened, and I don’t really have another way to say it other than it’s a super cool experience.”
She has a certificate saying she is the 30th officer commissioned into the Space Force — an order determined alphabetically among the 86 graduating seniors in the inaugural class.
“I’ll keep that paper forever,” she said.
As for tennis, Fumagalli has played once since her career abruptly ended. Until a day or two before Saturday’s graduation, she couldn’t bring herself to touch her racket.
Finally, she and Lieberman — the team’s only other senior — decided to go hit.
The heartbreak finally gave way to something else.
“I had forgotten,” she said, reflecting on a lesson learned in the most difficult of ways, “how much fun the game actually is.”