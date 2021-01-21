A staunch advocate for the advancement for women in the game of basketball, Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said there was some crossover pride this week in witnessing the inauguration of the nation's first female vice president.
“I think certainly, anytime we can break one of those glass ceilings,” Gobrecht said a few hours after Kamala Harris was sworn into the office on Wednesday. “I always said we would have a female president before we had a female coach of college men’s basketball. I still believe that. I still believe we will have a female president before we have that. But certainly having a female vice president, that’s a step in the right direction. That’s a start, for sure.”
It should be noted Gobrecht talked politics only in response to questions and was not asked about support of any candidates. The historical significance of the moment, however, made it a topical conversation, given Gobrecht's stature in the women's game for four decades and her willingness to take strong public stances in the area of opportunities for women.
Gobrecht has previously explained that she has made a point of hiring female assistant coaches because otherwise the numbers don’t add up, since the men’s college game has historically hired only men and any jobs for men in the women’s game leave even fewer openings for women.
She said her team was in class on Wednesday and was not able to watch the inauguration.
“It’s always a special day for our country,” Gobrecht said. “It’s interesting, this is also my late husband’s birthday. We used to always laugh about how he was born on inauguration day. He used to love to say, ‘I came in with Ike.’ It’s always been a day with special meaning to me for sure.”
The Falcons women (3-8, 1-5 Mountain West) travel to San Diego State on (4-7, 2-3) for games Friday and Sunday. It will be AFA’s third road series in January. Air Force was swept at Wyoming last week, failing to reach 50 points in the two losses.
Gobrecht feels the team is still behind where it expected to be at this time in the year, in part because of the struggles of senior Kaelin Immel and because of the lack of games and lost practice time from COVID-19. The Falcons need to play in a particular, cohesive way to reach their potential, and getting to that point has been a challenge this season.
“We have more talent than Air Force has ever had; that doesn’t mean we have more talent than the rest of the Mountain West conference,” Gobrecht said. “We have to battle, fight and get it done in a different way than other teams do. We’re still going up against teams with all kinds of transfers from Power Five conferences, teams with international players left and right.
"We have to get it done a different way.”