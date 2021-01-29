The Air Force women’s basketball team was supposed to host San Jose State on Saturday.
A lot of things were supposed to happen that haven’t.
Because San Jose State canceled the remainder of its season in mid-January because of COVID-19 complications, the Falcons are in the midst of 12 days off at a time they’d much rather be playing.
“We really are kind of amped. We want to play people now,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “We want to get some more W's.”
The timing of this unexpected break is particularly unfortunate for the Falcons. They went through extended gaps in practice during the preseason and had three games canceled or postponed in December when the virus swept through their team.
At one point they played in a game with seven players, with two coaches missing and after a stretch of 13 practices in 43 days. For a team that relies on all parts working in unison to overcome deficits in height and quickness, that led to kinks that could only be worked out with practices and games.
That time seemed to have helped. In their lone home series in January, the Falcons beat Boise State; handing the Broncos their first loss of the conference season. Then they went on the road to Wyoming and San Diego State, going just 1-3 but suffering two of the losses by 6 and 5 points. That stretch ended with a win over the Aztecs that, they believed, might have marked a turned corner.
Now, another break.
“I worry about us going a bit soft, because any time you get time off you go a little bit soft,” Gobrecht said. “I do think that, on the other hand, there are some pluses to it because we’ve just been going so hard this month. We’ve played three out of four weekends on the road. This team does need a little bit of a break; they need to exhale a little bit. So, we’ll see if it turns out to be a blessing or a curse to have the weekend off.”
Gobrecht said the team toyed with the idea of adding a game against an in-state program, but it would have been difficult to match the intensity of a Mountain West game and she didn’t want to risk adjusting to a lesser level of emotion and effort.
There will be some advantages to time off. Senior Kaelin Immel, who suffered a broken nose in San Diego, will have practice time to adjust to playing in a face mask. The freshmen, who have received little specialized attention in practice because of the get-the-starters-ready-to-play nature of this truncated season, will be brought along with the hope of getting contributions from the class later in the year.
Gobrecht said the class of freshmen, in another era for the long-suffering program, would have been starting immediately. That’s not the case any longer with players like Immel, Briana Autry, Riley Snyder, Emily Conroe and Nikki McDonald logging the most minutes, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t yet make an impact.
“We’ve got some good freshmen,” Gobrecht said. “You guys haven’t seen them yet.”