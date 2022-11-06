The core players from the most successful team in Air Force women’s basketball history is gone, but they left behind a road map.
The team has now been there – achieving a winning record in Mountain West play, reaching the conference tournament semifinals, appearing in the post-season and winning a game, all program firsts – so they just have to follow the directions to get back.
That journey begins Monday at Denver at 6:30 p.m. as the Falcons look to start a third consecutive season with a win over the Pioneers.
“They know what we have to do,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “They know what it looks like when you win, they know what it looks like when you don’t win. I think having those two pictures helps a lot in trying to keep everybody on track with what it takes to win.
“They know this is how we can get it done. This is how Air Force can be successful.”
The return trip, successful or not, won’t look the same.
The team loses Riley Snyder, the most prolific scorer in program history since it moved to Division I. There isn’t an obvious replacement to shoulder the scoring load, but Gobrecht feels the roster has the largest collection of capable scorers the team has had in her eight years at the helm.
They also lose the Mountain West’s leading rebounder in Haley Jones. Gobrecht also wants that void filled by committee. There would be many times Jones finished with 10 rebounds but nobody else had more than three or four. Gobrecht wants to see several players in the five-to-six range, which would keep the overall impact on possessions the same.
It should help that effort that this will be Gobrecht’s tallest Air Force team, bringing in three freshmen who are 6-foot or taller.
Maybe the biggest hole comes from the loss of Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Cierra Winters, whose on-ball pressure led to 2.67 steals per game.
That’s where the road map comes into play. Winters developed that approach over her time in the program, buying into Gobrecht’s defense-first philosophy that made the team an annoying matchup.
Passing on those lessons has been easier among the players since the standard has been set.
“These freshmen are coming into a winning program,” forward Nikki McDonald said. “The sophomores were in a winning program last year, so they don’t know anything different. I just think it changes the whole culture and I’m excited for it.”
Everyone in the program seems to understand that the look of this season will be different, but they’ve tasted success and want more.
“We aren’t necessarily filling their footsteps,” said senior Kamri Heath, who led last year’s team in shooting percentage. “We’re making our own, but in the same mold.”
AIR FORCE WOMEN’S OUTLOOK
Last season
The Falcons went 19-14 overall and 11-7 in the Mountain West, both program bests. A fifth-place finish in the conference gave the team a first-round bye in the Mountain West tournament, then it defeated Nevada in a quarterfinal to make its first semifinal appearance. Selected to the WNIT, also a program first, Air Force defeated San Francisco on the road before falling to UCLA.
Key returners
PG Jo Huntimer, 5-7, so.
Brought a steadying hand at point guard as a freshman, starting 28 games and posting a 2.14 assist-to-turnover ratio that ranked No. 32 nationally
G Kamri Heath, 5-7, sr.
Returning starter led the team in field-goal percentage last season at .432, leaning heavily on an effective mid-range jumper as she averaged 7.6 ppg
Nikki McDonald, 5-11, sr.
Two time Academic All-Mountain West honoree has appeared in 82 career games; scored a career-high 11 points in MW Tournament victory over Nevada in March
G/F Kayla Pilson, 5-10, jr.
Limited to five games last year for academy reasons, but as a freshman in 2020-21 played in 22 games with averages of 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds
Key losses
Riley Snyder (graduation)
Program’s all-time leading scorer at the Division I level
Haley Jones (graduation)
Led the Mountain West in rebounds last year (9.2 per game)
Cierra Winters (graduation)
The 2021-22 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year
Lauren McDonald (transfer)
Team’s leading 3-point shooter at 38.9 percent last year as a freshman
Key newcomers
G Milahnie Perry, 5-7, fr.
Versatile guard; coaches praise her “tremendous basketball IQ”
C/F Faith Shelton, 6-2, fr.
Played point guard in high school; opted for Air Force over multiple Mountain West offers
F Emily Adams, 6-0, fr.
Gobrecht says she’s in the mold of Haley Jones as a rebounder