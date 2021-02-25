Kaelin Immel can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than a minute.
How? The Air Force senior can’t even explain it at this point. As she explained to 1300 AM’s Ryan Kaufman, she mastered the skill via YouTube videos in middle school and, at this point, it’s just muscle memory.
On the basketball court, the Falcons women will hope for the same sort of phenomenon during this stretch of six games in 11 days. With veteran starting lineup that includes a trio of 1,000-point scorers — Immel, fellow senior Emily Conroe and junior Riley Snyder — the Falcons are well-enough versed in game-planning and on-the-fly adjustments that those elements should be second nature as they flip through opponents with little time for preparation.
“We’re comfortable with each other, and we do know what it takes to suit up and play a basketball game,” Immel said.
There’s even a chance this sort of crazy stretch will help.
The Falcons have endured a bizarre series of starts and stops to practice and games this year because of COVID-19. This is finally a chance to enter a basketball-first mode and stay there for a longer stretch than they’re accustomed.
“I think sometimes, particularly with our players, it’s so easy for your mind to leave basketball,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “Then you get caught up in something else. Then you’ve got to bring it back to basketball. That’s the usual pattern.
“The nice thing about the back-to-back series, I do think we’ll probably stay pretty focused on basketball, and I think that helps us because our players have a hard time doing that — not through any fault of their own, just through what’s being asked of them.”
This stretch began with games on back-to-back days against New Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Lobos capturing the first game 80-66 and Air Force (6-14, 3-11 Mountain West) upsetting the third-place team in the conference 75-73 on Wednesday.
They host conference-leading Colorado State on Saturday and Monday, then host Nevada on Wednesday and Friday.
This season has been so topsy turvy Air Force has already held senior night activities despite having four more home games, because you never know. Gobrecht had to add Division II Colorado Christian to the schedule on Feb. 19 so the team wouldn’t go 12 days between games. Now it’s facing this stretch that will finish three days before the conference tournament, which runs March 7-10 in Las Vegas.
The potential disadvantage Gobrecht sees is that if the Falcons make a run in the tournament and need to play a second, third or even fourth game, the team’s legs may be too taxed. For Air Force to win the tournament, they would have to play 10 games in 16 days.
But that’s a concern for another day. Right now the focus is finishing a puzzle of a season in the best possible position, and the Falcons will have to turn to muscle memory to get that done.