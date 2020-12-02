The opening Mountain West series for the Air Force women's basketball team has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Falcons' program.
Air Force was scheduled to host Nevada on Friday and Sunday in a two-game series under the conference's new format that has teams play twice in a two-day span at the same location.
The Mountain West will attempt to reschedule the two games.
The Falcons (0-2) canceled Tuesday's game against Nebraska-Omaha because of issues with the virus.
Air Force was able to play its first two games, hosting Denver on Nov. 25 and traveling to Colorado on Nov. 28.
The Falcons' men's basketball team has also played twice, but had to postpone its scheduled home opener Wednesday against Denver because of COVID-19 issues within the Pioneers program. That announcement was made more than a week in advance.