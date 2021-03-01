The Air Force women envisioned days like this coming with a bit more frequency this season.
No better time to start than March.
The Falcons rode 22 points from Riley Snyder and a deep bench led by a pair of freshmen to knock off Mountain West-leading Colorado State 75-68 at Clune Arena on Monday afternoon.
“Beating them, we know we can play with anybody,” Snyder said.
The Falcons have won two of three after winning just two of their first 11 games to open conference play.
That start was torpedoed by COVID-19 pauses to the practice schedule and the cancellation of games. They endured a stretch of 39 days in which they played just twice at home. There was no rhythm for a team that relies on all of its parts working in unison, and the freshmen weren’t allowed to develop with normalcy because the nonconference schedule was shortened and practice time was sparse.
But Monday none of that seemed to matter any longer.
The Falcons turned the ball over just nine times and made 9-of-15 3-pointers, blocked six shots compared to none for the Rams and made 10 of 13 free throws to keep the lead in the final minutes. Colorado State has the second-highest scoring offense in the conference, but Air Force held it to 12 points under its season average.
The biggest disparity came in bench scoring, with Air Force leading 32-5. Dasha MacMillan scored 11 and Kayla Pilson had nine, with the freshmen hitting a combined 4-of-6 3s and committing just one turnover in 39 minutes.
“We have some really talented freshmen and they’re playing big minutes for us, hitting some big shots,” said Snyder, a junior who passed the 1,000-point milestone last week. “It’s really nice that we have depth now.”
The depth also showed up in the flexibility to move senior Kaelin Immel to point guard when junior Briana Autrey-Thompson had early foul trouble. The Falcons stayed afloat without their floor general, then benefitted from her fresh legs in the final quarter as the Rams (15-3, 11-3 Mountain West) attempted to make a final run.
Colorado State was led by 19 points from forward Karly Murphy. McKenna Hofschild and Tori Williams scored 15 apiece as the Rams lost to Air Force for the third time in the teams' past four meetings.
This was the season the Falcons (7-15, 4-12) had long targeted in their rebuild, and this — at last — is what that product was supposed to look like.
“We can grieve about what we didn’t have quite pulled together earlier,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “Or we can just try to win as many games as we can before it’s all over.
“This whole season has an asterisk next to it because so many weird things are going on.”
The strangeness isn’t going away. Air Force will play three games this week, then open the Mountain West Tournament on Sunday. Wyoming, on the other hand, hasn’t played since Feb. 13 and won’t play again until the conference tournament — which it will open Monday after skipping the play-in day with a bye.
This was just the second game for Colorado State since Feb. 6.
But all the pandemic-prompted weirdness aside, the issue for Air Force has been playing well. With a win over New Mexico on Wednesday — the Lobos sit second in the conference standings — and now league-leading CSU, it would seem that hurdle has been cleared.
“It’s just really awesome,” Snyder said, “to see it all pay off.”