Chris Gobrecht makes it a point to check her practice schedules against the same date from years past.
The comparison helps keep the Air Force women’s basketball coach on track with areas the team needs to cover and see where a team is in relation to those from previous seasons.
She looked recently and realized the team was only in Week 8 of the season, the point it would typically find itself in mid-December.
“It sort of hit me that we were so far behind,” Gobrecht said.
COVID-19 has ravaged the practice schedule and left giant gaps in the early season for the Falcons (3-6, 1-3 Mountain West). But while some teams, like San Jose State, have decided enough is enough and canceled the rest of the season, the Falcons find themselves feeling good about where things are pointed now that the brunt of the difficulties might be behind them.
“I’m hoping that we’ll start to pick up steam here as we go through the month of January and start to catch up a little bit,” Gobrecht said.
Last week, Air Force knocked off previously unbeaten Boise State 76-52 to notch its most lopsided victory in 20-plus years as a member of the Mountain West. Through four conference games, the Falcons are just 1-3, but they’ve been outscored by just 2.3 points per game. That’s not a big drop from last year’s -1.9 margin in conference games as the Falcons enjoyed their best season in the league, finishing 7-11. The year before that, the margin was -8.9. In 2016-17 it was -10 and the year before that it was -12.3.
So, the Falcons haven’t lost the progress made in recent years despite challenging circumstances. The academy’s shutdown in November cost the team practice time. There was another delay when positive tests within the team in December forced them back off the court and led to the cancellation of a game and the postponement of two more. When they did return, they did so without a full roster. Gobrecht even had to miss a game while under quarantine.
Over a stretch of 43 days, Air Force practiced just 13 times. Also, senior Kaelin Immel — the program’s all-time leading scorer in its Division I era — decided to opt out over apprehension over the conditions related to the virus. She has since rejoined the team, but her absence led to even more time away and has her working her way back in an off-the-bench role as she recaptures her form.
The starring roles on the team have gone to junior forward Riley Snyder (17.6 points per game) and junior point guard Briana Autrey (13.9 ppg, team-high 37 assists and 32 steals in nine games).
Senior Emily Conroe has provided much of the grit, scoring 10.8 ppg with 8.3 rebounds per game in the four conference games.
“This is probably going to be it for the three of them,” Gobrecht said of Conroe, Immel and senior center Kassady Huffman, “so we want to give them the best experience possible.”
The Falcons had high aspirations for this season after returning the roster intact from the team that won five of six games down the stretch of the league slate last year. The coronavirus halted that momentum and has knocked the Falcons off the schedule Gobrecht has grown accustomed to following in four decades in the game, but what concerns the team is what will happen next.
“It is what it is, we’re all dealing with it,” Gobrecht said. “We’re just fighting like crazy to stay healthy right now.”