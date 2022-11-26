The Air Force women used a frenetic fourth quarter to leave behind a respectable score against Georgia Tech.
The Falcons ultimately fell 65-59 after trailing by 23 points, completing a run of three consecutive games against teams from Power Five conferences.
Air Force will finish the Gulf Coast Showcase, played in the Fort Myers area in Florida, against Saint Louis at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Against Georgia Tech, the Falcons trailed 58-38 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring 20 of the game’s final 23 points.
"I was pleased with our fight to get back in the game," Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. "I thought that we showed a lot of character in doing that. It's been three-straight games of just being physically overmatched and having to compete, and I think we've learned a lot in the whole experience.”
Madison Smith led Air Force with 22 points. Kamri Heath and Taylor Britt each added 11. The Falcons had eight steals and led 25-13 in points off turnovers, but they were outrebounded 45-23 and outscored 40-26 in the paint.
That has been a familiar refrain in losses to Colorado (a 71-63 Buffaloes win on Nov. 19) and No. 23 Michigan (a 68-48 Wolverines win on Friday).
Two more Power Five opponents await, as Air Force will travel to Northwestern and Oklahoma State in December.