LAS VEGAS — Air Force women’s basketball coach Chris Gobrecht said, yes, she would have liked some of the experience gained from a loaded schedule to have shown up on Sunday.

A Falcons team that played the likes of Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Georgia Tech, it seemed, could have found a way to prevent 10th-seeded San Jose State from mounting such a dominating 45-27 edge on the boards in eliminating No. 7 Air Force in a 62-51 upset on the first day of the Mountain West Tournament.

“I wish I was that strategic,” Gobrecht said, “to tell you the truth.”

No, the schedule wasn’t about a resistance-training approach that would make the San Jose States of the world seem easier to handle by comparison. It was more about sending a message, Gobrecht revealed.

“I will continue to harp on and challenge the rest of the coaches in our conference to play schedules like that, because your seventh-place team shouldn't be playing that schedule,” Gobrecht said. “Your first-place team should be playing that schedule and your second-place and your third-place team should be playing that schedule.

“In some ways it was sort of me saying, hey, come on, everybody, this is what our conference needs, because I honestly believe that our first- or second-place team would have won some of those games, a few of those games that we played. We just weren't quite good enough to beat those guys, but I think there are teams in this conference that would have.”

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Mountain West regular-season champion UNLV played only one team (Oklahoma State) from a Power Five conference this season, while Wyoming, which finished second, also played one (Nebraska).

It should be noted that UNLV and Wyoming did have an overall stronger strength of schedule than the Falcons, according to Real-Time RPI.

Air Force, which finished 13-19, went 0-5 against teams from Power Five conferences. Its closest call came in Boulder, when it was within a possession of Colorado in the final minute.

The schedule took Air Force into senior Nikki McDonald’s native Chicago to play Northwestern and on the road to play Oklahoma State in the home state of the team’s other senior, Kamri Heath.

“So it was kind of me trying to do the right thing and model and let our players have a great experience and let them go out and see what it's like to play in the Big 12 and the PAC-12 and the Big Ten and to go out and play those kind of opponents, because this is about their experience,” Gobrecht said. “They only get to do this for four years. You know, at Air Force you only get to do it for four years if you are lucky, and they deserve those kinds of experiences.”