Chris Gobrecht’s hiring philosophy boils down to a simple equation.
Men’s college basketball teams hire only male coaches. Women’s teams are open to hiring men or women. So, for men, 100% of jobs are available. For women, only 50%.
As long as she’s running programs and can dictate hires, she’s going to hire female assistants.
“It’s never been that I don’t like men or I don’t think men should coach women,” the Air Force women’s basketball coach said, “but until they start hiring us, I’m going to protect opportunities for women."
Gobrecht wasn't specifically asked by The Gazette about her hiring pattern. It is a point she has made on multiple occasions because she feels it's an issue that deserves attention.
“It blows me away when you think about it, that there is such a level of discrimination that goes on," she said. "Men’s basketball programs do not hire women; certainly not at the collegiate level where recruiting is a big deal. They’re starting to do it at the pro level, but it’s amazing that it’s been this long and we haven’t made more inroads than that.”
Gobrecht has carried this mindset since the late 1970s. Her first coaching job came at a high school in California in 1977-78. Her team went 20-4. The next year she coached a junior college team to a 25-5 mark.
At 24 she applied to Cal State Fullerton. She later learned that a more qualified male candidate was set to be hired, but a female administrator intervened because she felt strongly that a woman should lead the program. So the Titans took a shot on Gobrecht, who in her six years posted seasons with 19, 18 and 17 wins and took the team to its first postseason with a WNIT appearance in 1984-85.
Gobrecht then left for Washington, where she went 243-89 over 11 years and earned a spot in the Huskies athletics Hall of Fame. She’s the winningest women’s coach for Washington and Yale.
“That always stuck with me that she felt that strongly about protecting an opportunity for women,” Gobrecht said of her initial break. “Thankfully it worked out. I would have felt awful had I let her down.”
Among the coaches Gobrecht has helped into the game is Arizona State’s Charli Turner Thorne, whom Gobrecht hired as a graduate assistant at Washington. Turner Thorne has led Arizona State to 14 NCAA Tournament appearances and in 2013 joined Gobrecht as one of the three coaches with 300 women’s victories for Pac-12 programs. Turner Throne said in 2019, before Arizona State hosted Air Force, she still considers Gobrecht “my mentor.”
Gobrecht’s staff at Air Force includes Stacy McIntyre, a top-10 career scorer at Kentucky who has been with Gobrecht at USC, Yale and throughout her time at Air Force. Erin Mills-Reid came to the academy after stops at Cincinnati and Army. Hillary Carlson and Caitlyn Sears also hold assistant spots. Bria Griffin is the director of basketball operations and Maj. Brooke Cultra is the military assistant.
“There are a lot of women sitting on that bench,” Gobrecht said.
Gobrecht said she is proud that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who hired Becky Hammon as the first female assistant in the NBA, is an Air Force graduate and former assistant.
Gobrecht said her stance on hiring women is the only area where she’s something of a crusader. She said she’s always been too focused on her teams to have a bigger view of the needs of the women’s game or its growth, and at no point did she feel something wasn’t available to her because of her gender.
“I think I’ve always been a competitor,” she said, “but I’ve never necessarily been an activist.”