The play of its three seniors down the stretch meant Air Force women’s basketball would live to see another day in the Mountain West Tournament.
For the Falcons coach, it meant even more.
“It means the world,” said coach Chris Gobrecht moments after ninth-seeded Air Force came from eight points behind to beat No. 8 San Diego State 56-48 on Sunday. “That’s what I find myself thinking about the most, is how badly I want these seniors to feel really good about what they’ve done; what they have done for this program and the experiences that they’ve had.”
There was plenty for the trio to feel good about at an empty Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in the first game of the tournament.
Kaelin Immel, the program’s all-time leading scorer in its Division I era, scored a game-high 17 points — 14 of those coming in the second half as the Falcons came from 29-21 down early in the third quarter.
Kassady Huffman, the team’s all-time leader in blocked shots who on Sunday was named to the Mountain West all-defensive team, blocked four shots.
“They were trying to get to the rim, and those kids are good at getting to the rim,” Gobrecht said of Huffman, an Air Academy grad. “And she’s the rim protector.”
And Emily Conroe provided the game-changing play with 2:48 remaining, swiping the ball from Aztecs (7-17) guard Sophia Ramos and driving down for the layup that tied the game at 45-45.
“That steal completely changed the momentum of the game,” Immel said.
Conroe was limited to four minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, but she played all 20 minutes in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds (four on the offensive end) with three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
The Falcons (8-17) advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face top-seeded New Mexico at 1 p.m. Monday.
In a perfect world, Air Force would not have needed to play in the first round this season as the team was building off momentum from a strong finish last year and was led by not only the three seniors, but juniors Riley Snyder (who scored 16 points after being named honorable mention all-Mountain West) and point guard Briana Autrey-Thompson. But COVID-19 dictated other terms.
The stops and starts to practice and canceled games threw the season off the tracks multiple times. That’s likely a common story for teams throughout sports, but the NCAA is not counting this year against eligibility. So everyone else will get a mulligan. Not so with Air Force, which will graduate its seniors this spring and send them to active duty. So, the Falcons, who have been building to this season since Gobrecht took over the long-suffering program nearly six years ago, had no choice but to endure the hardships and try to get things right in the tournament.
On Sunday, the seniors played the pivotal part in making sure that was the case.
“I think now we’ve kind of just set everything aside and we’re just thinking about the tournament and what we can accomplish while we’re here,” said Immel, whose season included brief time away from the team and, later, a broken nose suffered in a game. “Because, again, this is all we have. For us seniors, we don’t have another year of eligibility. We’re going off to our careers. This is all we have left.”
Next up is the Lobos, whom the Falcons defeated once in a two-game series two weeks ago.
“We’re excited,” Immel said. “We know what we have to do — just play together and do what we can.”
Continued climb
- Air Force women’s basketball had been 2-16 all-time in Mountain West Tournament games prior to coach Chris Gobrecht’s arrival. They are 3-3 at the event since 2018.
- Sunday’s victory gives the Falcons eight wins for the third consecutive year. They had reached eight just three times in their first 22 seasons at the Division I level.
- Air Force has won seven of its last 10 games against San Diego State. Prior to that the Aztecs had gone 34-6 against the Falcons.