Chris Gobrecht smiled as she carried her 6-month-old grandson off the court on Friday, passing under a scoreboard that told the story of the most lopsided victory in Air Force Division I history.
There couldn’t have been a better ending to a heartbreaking week for the Air Force coach, whose husband, Bob, died early Sunday after an 11-year battle with multiple myeloma.
“As I told the team,” Gobrecht said, “I said, ‘Don’t be weird.’ He loves this team, I love this team, this is where we both want to be, and this is the best part of my day.”
The only weird thing was the score. The Air Force women had never beaten a Division I opponent by 30 points. On Friday, they beat Fairleigh Dickinson 85-37. And that was without leading scorer Kaelin Immel (concussion).
Gobrecht’s daughter, Mady Moviel, was on hand to watch the game and hand off Gobrecht’s first grandchild, Mack, for the postgame celebration. Moviel said the week had been difficult for the family, but she wasn’t surprised her mother had returned to the team.
“Basketball is kind of her happy place,” Moviel said. “I would be shocked if she wasn’t here right now. I’m happy she’s out here and I’m happy the team was able to do so well. It was just a good way to bounce back from everything.
“She’s a very strong lady. I think she’s just happy to be back on the basketball court. Her and my dad shared most of their memories around her basketball teams.”
Gobrecht calls her husband the “best person I’ve ever known.” He served a year in the Peace Corps. He was an executive in Major League Baseball with the Angels and Mariners. He was an executive with Disney. He spent more than 10 years as the director of Special Olympics North America before his illness prompted him to retire.
The couple raised two children. Moviel played for Gobrecht’s team at Yale and now works in the emergency room at Memorial Central in Colorado Springs after attending nursing school at the University of Colorado. Their son, Eric, graduated from the Air Force Academy and now flies U-2s at Beale Air Force Base in California.
“Unbelievable human being,” said Gobrecht, who will not join Air Force on a trip to Army and Northeastern next week to be at her husband’s services in California. “I always joked that my teams always loved him a lot more than they liked me. I feel bad that this team didn’t get to know him as well because he was so sick.”
She is happy that he battled the illness long enough to meet their first grandchild, and she is proud that he saw the foundation laid for the Air Force women’s program that has long struggled.
The future for the team never looked as promising as on Friday night. This was a Fairleigh Dickinson team that won 15 games last year (Air Force won six). When they played two years ago, the Falcons won by eight on the road. They won by 48 on Friday, fueled by 43 points from freshmen, a double-double from Kassady Huffman (10 points, 11 rebounds), and by generating 17 steals in an inspired effort clearly given in support of their grieving coach.
“She’s just our rock,” Huffman said. “The way she handles stuff is unlike anyone I’ve ever seen.”