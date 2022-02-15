Air Force’s record night came courtesy of a trio of seniors who have led them there.
The Falcons beat Boise State 77-63 at Clune Arena, securing the program standards (in its Division I era stretching back to 1996-97) in overall victories (14) and conference wins (8).
“It’s awesome,” said senior Riley Snyder, who scored 22 of her game-high 26 points in the first half. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a lot of losses over my four years, but it’s all worth it.”
The Falcons (14-11, 8-6 Mountain West) were 26-61 overall during these seniors’ first three years and 15-39 in Mountain West games. While those marks are far better than the program’s averages in the preceding decades, that’s still a lot of losses to endure.
“I wasn’t’ always sure it could be done,” said coach Chris Gobrecht, who has orchestrated this building project. “I wasn’t always sure, and these guys showed us that it can. And it’s not like we’re in the NCAA Tournament or anything, so I do keep some perspective there. But we’re proud of how competitive we are and we’re proud of the fact that we’re for real. We’re a genuine program in the Mountain West conference.”
This one didn’t come easy. Boise State (8-17, 4-10), which is suffering through a down season but has won three of the past four Mountain West Tournament titles, shot 63.5% in the first quarter and sprinted to a 23-20 lead.
The Falcons maintained the pace primarily because of Snyder’s 13 points over the first 10 minutes.
“Thank goodness for Riley Snyder, because she really was the reason we were in it because I thought Boise State just really played well,” Gobrecht said. “Thankfully, so did Riley Snyder.”
The concern for the Falcons, who are fighting for a top-five finish in the Mountain West and the first-round tournament bye that comes with it, was tight play down the stretch because they’ve never been in this position. But Snyder’s shooting (9-of-10 in the first half), along with 10 first-half rebounds from fellow senior Haley Jones (she finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks), kept Air Force rolling.
The Falcons built a three-point halftime lead, then finished the third quarter on a 6-0 run in the final minute to stretch the lead to 61-48.
“We’ve been talking about how important these last few games are,” Snyder said. “We need every one of them. … We can’t let these games slip away from us, and we buckled down tonight and got it done.”
The Falcons also had 10 points from senior Cierra Winters and 11 points – eight coming in the second half – from freshman Lauren McDonald.
“I think it was definitely sort of characteristic of those seniors all year,” said Gobrecht, who noted the “firepower” of McDonald that complements the team’s veterans. “Whatever they’ve had to be, they’ve been. And I think their attitude is they just don’t want any regrets. I think that can be a special kind of motivator.”
With four games left the Falcons are in fifth place in the conference, half a game behind Wyoming. They hold a one game lead over Colorado State (along with the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series, making it effectively a two-game lead) and 1 ½ game lead over seventh place Fresno State, which still has seven games remaining.
So Air Force is in a strong position, but work remains. But the record number of wins is secure.
“It means the world to me personally because I care so much about the institution,” said Gobrecht, whose son graduated from the academy. “And I care so much about these cadets and these young women and who they are and what they’ve chosen to do.”