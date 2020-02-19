The most surprising part of the Air Force women’s throttling of the previously perfect-in-the-Mountain-West Fresno State was the total lack of surprise on the part of the Falcons.
Air Force took down the conference-leading Bulldogs 88-65 at Clune Arena, then shrugged it off as if all had gone according to plan.
“I can’t say that I didn’t see this coming, because I did,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “They’ve really been figuring things out. You could see it with every single game.”
The Falcons had 22 points apiece from junior Kaelin Immel and Riley Snyder, 10 each from junior Emily Conroe and freshman Allyah Marlett and shot 51.6% from the field, 61.5% from 3 and 87.5% from the line. They won the rebound battle 40-25, led in the paint (46-40), in fast breaks (14-7), off the bench (20-11) and in second-chance points (14-4).
It was the third win in four games for an Air Force team that entered that run with three wins in the previous two months. Two of the wins in this stretch have come against top three teams in the league.
“I think it was there all along, we just had to figure out how to win games,” said Snyder, who overcame a midseason shooting slump and has averaged 24 points in the past four games. “We didn’t just win tonight, I mean, we blew them out of the gym. We’re so excited when we have the best of the best coming here. No. 1 in our gym? That’s as good as it gets.”
Fresno State (22-5, 15-1 Mountain West) had won 18 of 19 since Nov. 30 before running into the Falcons (7-19, 5-10), who reached five wins for the first time in this, their 20th Mountain West season.
Gobrecht had been encouraged by the team’s play throughout this season, but it was always something — usually shooting — that kept it on the wrong end of close games.
“I don’t think it’s ever not been us, I just think other people haven’t seen it,” said Immel, who helped Air Force to a 14-point lead at halftime — the same margin it had at San Jose State on Saturday in a game it won by just one point. “We’ve always known it’s been there for us and we just had to kind of see it happen. Now it’s unfolding. Now we know we can pull through and win close games.”
Or, apparently, make some games not-so-close.
“Loses are tough,” Snyder said. “You keep taking them and keep taking them. … Coach would tell us just to keep working at it, and it’s a great feeling. Now we see what we can do.”