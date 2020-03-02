Air Force didn’t feel like its late-season ride ran out of gas Monday, but rather it ran into a team with a full tank.
Playing their fourth game in eight days against a veteran Boise State team playing for the second time in that span, the Falcons bowed out in the quarterfinals of the women’s Mountain West Tournament with a 73-50 loss in Las Vegas.
The second-seeded Broncos outscored the No. 7 Falcons 23-7 in the second quarter while point guard Briana Autrey-Thompson sat with foul trouble. The senior-laden Broncos, who have won three consecutive conference tournament titles, were not threatened again.
Boise State (22-9) understood the advantage it had with rested players and kept trying to push the ball in transition, leading to a 20-1 edge in fast-break points.
The scheduling quirk irked Falcons (10-21) coach Chris Gobrecht, who noted that her team played in New Mexico, Colorado Springs and twice in Las Vegas in the past eight days while Boise State played a home game and this one in that span, in part because it earned a first-round bye as the tournament’s No. 2 seed but also because of an advantageous bye in the season's final week — a difficult issue to dodge for a league with an odd number of teams.
“I felt like we were really disadvantaged by the way the scheduling goes,” Gobrecht said. “They’ve been sitting around eating bon bons while we’ve been chasing around the country playing basketball games. Something like that’s got to be figured out.”
Air Force was outshot 45.8% to 31.6% and turned it over 22 times compared to Boise State’s 13.
“They showed up and played like seniors and we showed up and played like the young kids that we are,” Gobrecht said.
Junior Kaelin Immmel led Air Force with 15 points, giving her the Air Force single-season record in its Division I era with 473 points. Sophomore Riley Snyder added 14 points and sophomore Haley Jones grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Boise State was led by A’Shanti Coleman’s 23 points and had double-figure scoring from four others. Guard Jayde Christopher scored 12 points with 10 assists, giving her a Mountain West season record with 250 assists.
The Broncos will face the winner of a late game between No. 11 Utah State and No. 3 Wyoming on Tuesday in the Mountain West semifinals.
The Falcons, meanwhile, will try to spin forward a hot ending to the season into next year. Every player who saw the floor this season for Air Force is eligible to return for a team that won six of its last nine games.
“Getting that experience and learning how to play through those close games and finally coming out on top toward the end of the season has been really beneficial for us,” Immel said. “I think we can take those experiences and take that into next season.
“Hopefully we can start from the get-go knowing how to come out on top.”