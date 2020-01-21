The thorny history of Air Force women’s basketball has a way of turning some of the most routine accomplishments into once-in-a decade opportunities.

Consider what’s at stake Wednesday night for coach Chris Gobrecht’s Falcons with Utah State coming to Clune Arena two weeks after the Falcons topped the Aggies 62-45 on the road.

The last time Air Force's women finished a season sweep of a conference foe at home? Feb. 25, 2008 when it topped Colorado State.

There have been only three other sweeps of conference opponents for the program since it moved to NCAA Division I in the 1996-97 season (vs. San Diego State and Colorado State in 2005-06 and two years ago against San Diego State, which was capped with a road upset).

This will be the first of at least two chances for sweeps this season, as the Falcons (4-14, 2-5 Mountain West) also knocked off Nevada on the road Dec. 7. Two games remain against San Jose State and Fresno State as well.

Big picture aside, Gobrecht is trying to figure out how to gain more offensive consistency for a team that has dropped three straight while averaging less than 52 points. Colorado State packed the lane defensively Saturday, daring Air Force to shoot. The Falcons responded by going 17 of 59 and missing all 13 3-point attempts.

As a result, the team spent two-thirds of a recent practice working on nothing but shooting.

“We just decided that we need to start doing that,” Gobrecht said. “I think we’re better shooters than what we’re showing, but we’ve just got to get out of this slump.”

Kaelin Immel, freed from playing out of position at point guard now that Briana Autrey-Thompson is back, has been the only consistent scorer of late, averaging 19 points during the three-game skid.

“We’ve got to have two or three who are consistently showing up and putting the ball in the basket, and we haven’t had that,” Gobrecht said. “When that happens, look out.”