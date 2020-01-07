Chris Gobrecht’s ongoing quest to build a winner of the Air Force women’s basketball program keeps unearthing new obstacles.
This new one is the most basic of basketball quandaries — getting shots to fall.
“In a lot of ways, I feel very much we’re getting everything we want to get,” the fifth-year coach said. “We just have to knock down the gosh darn shots.
“We’re getting shots that we like. We’re doing a decent job on the boards. If we start knocking shots down, nobody’s going to beat us. I’m really convinced of that.”
In a 67-60 home loss to UNLV, Air Force’s four leading scorers this season by per-game average — juniors Kaelin Immell and Emily Conroe and sophomores Briana Autrey-Thompson and Riley Snyder — made a combined 8 of 45 shots.
For Snyder, a 6-foot in-state product from Fruita who averaged 10 points per game last year, a shooting slump now has her at 7 of 40 over the past three games and 29.8% this season after finishing at 34% as a freshman.
“It happens sometimes with players,” Gobrecht said. “Whether you call them yips or ... they just think about it too much. Riley’s going to snap out of it. I think we have to meanwhile just get her to focus on contributing in as many ways as she can and not worry about scoring, because we do have more scorers than we've had.”
Gobrecht reiterated several times during her weekly press conference in advance of Wednesday’s game at Utah State that she’s searching for answers she doesn’t currently have. The frustration, aside from a disappointing 3-10 start, is that some of this was addressed.
The way Gobrecht — a veteran of 40 seasons in women’s college basketball, including head coaching stints at Cal State Fullerton, Washington, Florida State, USC and Yale — viewed the job at Air Force was a from-scratch climb. She felt the first two years were spent just reaching the starting line, essentially hauling a ladder into place. Now, as they enter the third season of climbing that ladder they keep finding damaged rungs, even some that had previously been fixed.
Autrey-Thompson had to sit the first semester for academic reasons, taking away the team’s lone point guard. They’re still awaiting the return from a knee injury of junior Kassady Huffman, whose shot-blocking abilities will help secure the paint defensively.
Now issues such as communication have arisen. Gobrecht appreciates the leadership job of Conroe and Immell, but knows they’re “herding a lot of cats” as juniors on a team that is playing no seniors, five sophomores and five freshmen.
Compounding everything is the shooting slump that has hit at the worst time — when the team was away from school and had extra time to stew over it.
“That’s why they’re at the Air Force Academy and why they’re going to be good pilots and other things is because they do obsess over things, but they’ve almost had too much time to think about it,” said Gobrecht, who has seen the program improve its win total in her first four seasons. “Go think about something else for a while, just get in the gym and play some basketball.
“It’s not because of any deficiencies in character with any of them. It’s just one of those things. We’ve just got to get through it.”