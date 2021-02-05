Air Force women’s basketball plans to embrace the unfamiliar this weekend.
The Falcons will play a series at home for just the second time since late December and hope to integrate some untested freshmen into the lineup.
“I want to see them on the court,” coach Chris Gobrecht said of freshmen Dasha MacMillan, Shadiya Thomas, Kayla Pilson and Kam Jones. “I just think we kind of have to bit the bullet and go for it. See what happens, see how they do.”
The COVID-ravaged schedule, which has limited practice time and games, left the freshmen behind most of the season as the Falcons had no choice but to reserve top practice reps for the upperclassmen in the starting lineup. But last week’s gap in the schedule – created when San Jose State cancelled the remainder of its season – allowed time to feature the newcomers in expanded roles.
“We’ve thrown the freshmen in and said let’s compete with each other and see what you’ve got,” Gobrecht said.
“They’ve looked good.”
The three expected to see the most playing time in games Saturday and Monday against UNLV came to the academy from Texas. MacMillan is a 6-foot forward from Colleyville. Thomas is a 5-8 guard from Cypress. Pilson is a 5-10 guard/forward from Houston.
Gobrecht said Jones, a 5-11 forward from Portland, Ore., was right with the other three, but depth at her position is a bit more secure behind starter Riley Snyder.on
Pilson is the member of that foursome who has seen the most time, appearing in six of the team’s eight conference games and averaging 12.5 minutes. The other three have logged a combined 30 minutes, 10 seconds in those eight games.
The added depth figures to give Gobrecht’s team fresh legs as it relies heavily on defensive intensity. Also, she can quickly go to the bench in the case of a cold hand. The team’s 32.8 shooting percentage has been its biggest weakness in a 2-6 start to conference play.
The home court might also help, even though fans can’t attend and the court itself hardly brings the comfort of familiarity as the Falcons have played just five times at home this season.
“I think it always helps some to be at home,” Gobrecht said. “The best thing is the other guy is not at home. Even if we are not feeling as comfortable, at least the other guy is not quite as comfortable.”