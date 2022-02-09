The Air Force women made a run at the second-place team in the Mountain West – in fact, they made several runs.
In the end, New Mexico proved to be too steady at home, topping the Falcons 72-57 in Albuquerque, N.M. on Wednesday.
The Falcons jumped to a 9-4 start. They also had a 10-3 run in the second quarter that cut a 10-point deficit to three points. They then started the second half on a 9-2 spurt to take a one-point lead.
“It was a little bit of what they call fool’s gold,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “We would get back into it because we’d hit some quick shots or we’d get some scores in transition, and then we’d want to keep doing that. Only we weren’t as good at that game as they are. So we let them control tempo way too much.”
New Mexico (20-6, 11-2 Mountain West) features the conference’s top scoring offense and it shot 51.7 percent, including a 10-of-13 clip during a stretch from the end of the third quarter to midway through the fourth as this veteran Lobos squad that returned everyone from a team that went 11-3 in Mountain West play a year ago opened up the lead.
The Falcons (13-11, 7-6) had 18 points from Riley Snyder, 16 from Kamri Heath and 10 points and 15 rebounds from Haley Jones, but the rest of the team shot just 5-of-28 from the field and Air Force shot 33.3 percent as a team.
“You’ve got to shoot the ball a lot better than that if you’re going to beat that team in that gym,” Gobrecht said.
New Mexico, which employs what Gobrecht termed a “fast, helter-skelter style of offense,” had four players score in double figures, led by LaTora Duff’s 25 points.
The loss puts the Falcons in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Mountain West with Fresno State and Wyoming, though Air Force has just five games left while Wyoming has seven and Fresno State nine.
The top five teams earn a bye in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament.
Colorado State is one game back of that group, but Air Force holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the Rams twice.
The Falcons now have a week off before the final five games, three of which will be at home and four of which will come against teams behind them in the standings. The other game is a trip to Fresno State on Feb. 26 which could be critical in the race, particularly because it would give Air Force a chance to sweep the season series and hold a tiebreaker for seeding.