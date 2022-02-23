This is why Chris Gobrecht knows better than to mess with shooters.
Freshman Lauren McDonald spearheaded a banner day for the Air Force women’s bench, scoring 18 as she helped push the Falcons past San Jose State 68-59 on Wednesday afternoon.
Just two days earlier, Gobrecht had reflected on McDonald’s most recent game – a 1-of-11 shooting performance – and said, ‘I’m never going to tell Lauren McDonald not to shoot the ball.”
McDonald was listening.
“I definitely thinks it helps when Coach G says stuff like that, it gives you a lot of confidence,” McDonald said.
Asked if confidence is ever an issue, McDonald didn’t have to think long before offering a succinct answer.
“No, not really,” she said.
And Gobrecht wants to keep it that way so McDonald can keep helping Air Force (16-11, 10-6 Mountain West) the way she did on Wednesday in an uncomfortable game that pitted a Falcons squad that desperately needed this win against a San Jose State team that had nothing to lose.
McDonald his 3-of-3 3-point attempts in the first half to help Air Force to two-point lead at the break, then scored nine more points in the second half.
“You don’t want to ever lose that mentality,” Gobrecht said. “It’s just such an important characteristic of a scorer to just feel like the next one’s going in. Even in that game where she was struggling, I even told her then, ‘There’s nobody I’d rather have shoot the ball.’”
McDonald’s effort helped Air Force’s bench outscore the Spartans reserves 28-7.
The Falcons – carried most of the year by its senior trio of Haley Jones, Riley Snyder and Cierra Winters – found a way to make up for it on a rare day when that group didn’t play their best basketball. The seniors were a combined 10-of-30 (33%) shooting, while the rest of the team was 16-of-37 (43%).
“I think when you are able to do that, that means you’ve got a good team,” Gobrecht said of the team’s ability to find points from different places.
And Winters eventually got it going, scoring four points to start a 10-0 run from the end of the third quarter to the start of the fourth that took the Falcons from down one point to up nine.
She also hit a 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining that put Air Force up by 13, all but sealing the win. She scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half.
“The game was just a little messy,” Winters said. “We weren’t doing the best, but we pulled it out.”
San Jose State (4-23, 1-15) was led in scoring by senior Cydni Lewis, who scored her 1,000th point in the loss.
The victory is Air Force’s eighth win in its past 11 games and secures the program’s first winning season since it moved to Division I in 1996-97. It also moved the team closer to securing a first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament. The top five teams earn byes, and Air Force, with two games remaining, is now tied for third with Nevada, half a game up on Colorado State and full game in front of Wyoming.
“It’s so exciting,” McDonald said. “I think we’re in a good spot right now.”