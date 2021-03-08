Air Force was kicking itself Monday – not only because it played itself into an early deficit against New Mexico, but for all that had led it back into this unwanted but familiar situation.
The Falcons nearly overcame that early hole, climbing to within two points in the second half before falling 67-51 to the top-seeded Lobos in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The way the game played out was disappointing to Air Force (8-18), but it knew what it was facing. The Lobos (15-3) won the league’s regular-season title despite a nomadic season that included just two home games. The pile of first-half layups they converted after cutting hard to the basket in the half-court offense were a credit to their athleticism and execution.
“I don’t think it was any negligence on the part of our players or anything like that,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “They were just that good.”
But there were regrets for Air Force on this day that saw the end of the career for 1,000-point scorers Kaelin Immel and Emily Conroe as well as the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots in its Division I era, Kassady Huffman. They thought about the games that put them in this spot where they were playing an eighth game in two weeks and second in as many days because they had to play in Sunday’s first round after missing out on a bye that went to the league’s top six teams. The exertion required to get past San Diego State could well have played a role in limiting what Air Force could do in this game after it nearly overcame that early 15-point deficit. It was like a replay of last year, when the Falcons ran out of gas against eventual tournament champion Boise State.
Memories flooded back of close losses to Utah State and UNLV and another to Wyoming. A bucket here, a stop there and perhaps the Falcons would have been the team with rested legs Monday. They were outscored by 5.9 points in conference games. That’s two or three possessions per game across 40 minutes.
Closing that gap becomes the focus now.
“We can only get better at this point,” said junior Riley Snyder, the team’s leading scorer who poured in 23 points. “I think we are so good that everybody else should be scared.”
Snyder points to the talent in the freshmen and sophomore classes that will step into larger roles next year to go with herself, also a 1,000-point scorer, and three-year starting point guard Briana Autrey-Thompson. Plus, the team figures to have “normal” time to work out in the spring and summer as opposed to last year when the academy sent non-seniors home when the coronavirus outbreak hit.
Gobrecht has pointed to the quick rise of Colorado State, which jumped from two conference wins to years ago to a winner-take-all conference title game this season.
“It can turn around like that when you get just the right combination of people and the right chemistry and you get it to click,” Gobrecht said. “That’s what we’ve got to do.”
But, for now the Falcons are mourning the end of a season and the careers of three players who helped the team to what has been, by far, its best four-year stretch since joining the Division I ranks.
“Obviously that’s heartbreaking,” Snyder said. “That’s not how we wanted it to go down for any of them. They’ve given so much to this program. Kaelin and Emily were part of the reason I wanted to come here. I wanted to play with them and be part of bringing this program up and making it a respected program.”
Gobrecht smiled when reflecting on the careers of Conroe, Huffman and Immel.
“If I had a dime for every sleepless night they’ve given me …,” she said. “They’re a complicated group. But they care about this program. They stayed with it at a place where not everybody does.”