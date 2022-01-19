The most encouraging aspect of this victory for Air Force was that it came absent of any out-of-the-ordinary circumstances.
The Falcons simply forced Fresno State into twice as many turnovers as they committed. They made free throws. And they avoided costly dry spells. That was good enough to beat Fresno State 66-57, good for only the second win in the series in 20 meetings.
“We weren’t shooting lights out by any means, but we were getting to the free throw line and getting easy buckets around the rim,” said senior Riley Snyder, who hit 11-of-12 free throws en route to 21 points, six assists and five rebounds. “Not every night are we going to come out and have a stellar shooting performance, but it’s about turning our defense into offense and getting it done that way.
“We know we can repeat that, even if we aren’t shooting great that night.”
The Falcons shot 34% from the field and 26% from the 3-point line, but they turned a 22-11 advantage in turnovers into a 22-9 edge in points off turnovers and a 18-0 advantage in fast break points.
Air Force hit 21-of-24 free throws collectively, outscoring Fresno State 21-6 at the line.
And, again, this came against an opponent that has owned the series, was picked to win the Mountain West this season, possesses the reigning conference player of the year (Haley Cavinder) and wasn’t without any key players. In fact, it was Air Force playing without leading rebounder Haley Jones, who should be back on Saturday after missing time for a positive COVID-19 test.
“We just played our formula and kept playing tough D,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “I thought we just held the fort down. The seniors did make big free throws. It was just a good, solid game. Everybody that played did a solid job. Everybody helped, nobody hurt. It was just that kind of a game.”
The Falcons didn’t pull away until burying 10 free throws in the final 90 seconds. The game was tied after one quarter, Air Force built a two-point halftime lead and, after stretching the advantage to eight points late in the third quarter, watched Fresno State storm back to briefly take the lead.
Snyder answered a shot in the paint and fellow senior Cierra Winters hit a jumper soon after to retake the lead. Winters finished with 15 points, making 7-of-8 free throws, and had six steals with just one turnover.
Cavinder scored 24 points with 13 rebounds, while her twin sister Hanna added nine points for the Bulldogs (7-9, 3-2 Mountain West).
“The twins are incredible players,” Snyder said. “We knew we had to contain them.”
This is the latest in a season that Air Force (9-8, 3-3) has held a .500 record in conference play. The program has never, at any point in a season, been above .500 against conference opponents. They can achieve that Saturday with a 3 p.m. home game against San Jose State (3-13, 0-5).