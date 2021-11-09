So, this is how a veteran Air Force women’s basketball team is capable of playing.
Trailing Denver by 13 points, the Falcons – anchored by the veterans that include four seniors – tore around the Pioneers in the second half to win 79-62 in the season-opener at Clune Arena on Tuesday night.
The Falcons outscored Denver 27-2 to close out the third quarter.
“The first half we really didn’t start of playing our basketball,” said senior guard Briana Autrey-Thompson, who scored a game-high 26 points. “We were just kind of timid and reacting to whatever they were doing. Once we came out in the third quarter and showed them what we could really do, it was pretty much over after that.”
The Falcons piled up 13 steals compared to two for Denver, helping them to a 22-7 edge in turnovers. They also led 46-32 in scoring in the paint, 19-5 in second-chance points and 10-2 in fast-break scoring.
It was a far cry from last year’s 16-point home loss to DU in the opener when the Falcons had 34 points in the paint and were 2-of-22 from 3-point range – leaning heavily, and unsuccessfully, on the 3-pointer when the rest of the game didn’t come together.
“Those older kids just have so much better understanding of what we have to do, who we are,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “Not jacking up 3s. That’s not our game. I just hope we can get a few more Ws here and keep it going.”
Senior Riley Snyder scored 18 points with seven rebounds. Senior Cierra Winters scored 12 points and posted team-highs with eight rebounds and six steals. The Falcons outscored Denver by 25 points during Winters’ 34 minutes on the floor. Another senior starter, Haley Jones, scored six points with four steals.
Dasha Macmillan, a sophomore, scored 11 points.
Some freshmen contributed as well, including Jo Huntimer, who played 25 minutes in her first game and scored two points with three assists, three rebounds and two steals. Huntimer’s no-look assist on a Snyder layup in the third quarter stretched the Falcons’ lead to six was perhaps the highlight of the game.
“Jo is amazing,” Autrey-Thompson said. “We knew that from the beginning when we first started playing pickup with her.”
For Autrey-Thompson, this is not only her final year but also the first time she’s had a normal leadup to a season. As a freshman she had just emerged from basic training. As a sophomore she wasn’t eligible for the first few weeks of the season. Her junior year was marred by the oddities of the pandemic. Now, with a fairly normal preseason, she opened with a 10-of-20- shooting performance for those 26 points.
“Bri has really taken this senior year to heart,” Gobrecht said. “She not only played well, she played smart. She didn’t turn the ball over, she made good decisions. That was a big difference. That was just huge.”
The Falcons return to action on Sunday when Colorado visits Clune Arena at 2 p.m.