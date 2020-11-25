The aggravating part wasn’t that the shots weren’t falling, it was that they kept flying.
The Air Force women’s basketball team fell to Denver 72-56 on Wednesday night in the season opener, closing a 19-point deficit to just three points in the fourth quarter before the Pioneers pulled away.
But the Falcons, who made 2 of 22 shots from 3-point range, felt it could have been an entirely different game if they had attacked the Denver zone with penetration or entry passes instead of settling for long attempts, even if they were open.
“That’s what the team wanted us to do,” said junior guard Briana Autrey-Thompson, who scored a game-high 25 points for Air Force. “They tried to bait us into shooting, and we fell for it.
“The older players, we have the most experience and we’re supposed to go out there and set the tone for the team. We did not do that today. Well, we did set a tone, but we set the wrong tone for the rest of the team.”
Coach Chris Gobrecht said the team received a postgame earful about its approach. She wanted a veteran team that came into this season with expectations at a level the program hadn't seen to show more competitiveness than what she saw.
“We’ve got to get tougher,” she said. “We have to compete. We’ve got to quit thinking we’re good just ’cause we’re older and had some good moments a year ago.
“It was just this mistaken belief that we were suddenly going to be the world’s greatest 3-point shooting team. We were open, I understand. We were open. We hit a few of those and it’s probably a completely different game. But we didn’t.”
The Falcons shot 31.8% from the field, while Denver hit 45.1% in the game played in an empty Clune Arena. The Pioneers led 44-25 last in the second quarter. Air Force closed to within 58-55 with 5:53 remaining, but Denver closed the game on a 14-1 run after that.
Autrey-Thompson hit 8 of 16 shots and 8 of 11 free throws. The rest of the Falcons’ starting lineup, which returned intact from the team that closed the Mountain West season with five wins in seven games last year, shot just 7 for 28 (25%), including 0 for 10 from 3-point range, and attempted just three free throws.
Denver was led by 20 points from sophomore Meghan Boyd.